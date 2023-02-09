A developer is pitching plans for 26-unit, 13-duplex townhome cluster subdivision on Magnolia Avenue, a project that would preserve about 82 of its 92 acres adjacent to the popular Ravenswood Park.
The project at 171 and 281R Magnolia Ave. and 607 Western Ave. calls for 90% of the property to be preserved as open space and for passive recreational use, according to the application.
The developers plan to build the townhomes along what was a path that once connected Magnolia to the city’s center, the application states. The land has been the focus of several past development proposals that were much denser or took up much more the land, the application states.
The Trustees of the Reservations’ Ravenswood Park sits to the east and northeast. The property also abuts city of Gloucester and Essex County Greenbelt property in a neighborhood of mostly single-family homes.
The development calls for a nearly 1,700 foot roadway curving through the property with the townhomes along one side.
The Planning Board fielded the plans at a public hearing Jan. 19, having earlier attended a site visit, described as “a good walk through the woods” by Essex attorney James McKenna, representing How-Mag LLC (Howland Development of Wilmington).
The board voted to continue the public hearing for the project’s special permit until March 2.
The applicants are seeking a number of technical waivers from definitive subdivision plan requirements, it was pointed out at the Jan. 19 meeting. “Certainly, the development looks to be modest, here,” McKenna said. “We are not pushing the envelope relative to density because the topography limits us to that degree.”
David Kelley, senior project manager with Meridian Associates Inc., was on hand to go through the amended plans and McKenna walked the board through some of the questions they had after the site visit.
In response to a request for the development to have a sidewalk through it, Kelley said a 5-foot sidewalk could be inserted along the front yards of the homes and the driveways would still be long enough to park cars.
Discussion among the board and the applicants then centered around whether the sidewalk could be extended all the way to Magnolia Avenue, which does not have sidewalks, to create a connection to the homes while also providing a place for children to be able to wait for the school bus.
Christopher McCarthy, of Bray Street, a project consultant, chimed in and said the plan calls for bringing the curbing to the mailbox area on Magnolia Avenue and provide a bus stop.
McKenna and Kelley showed the board how the revised plan delineates wetland and woodlands that would mostly remain untouched.
The map also showed existing trails that had been GPS-located, showing connections with other properties, including Ravenswood Park, and privately owned properties.
“There was quite a bit of conversation about trails and issues identifying those as well as where the subdivision is proposed relative to wetland and I believe we have shown that now with good clarity about what is on the ground and what we would look to continue to explore with the board in terms of how the open space would be preserved and how the trails integrate with the property,” McKenna said.
Planning Board member David Rosen asked if there was a way to create public loop system to bring hikers down from Ravenswood Park, away from the houses, through the property and back.
McKenna said the applicants were exploring these ideas.
“I think we have some concerns about liability issues as well as introducing access to the land area, and I think we want to understand how that restriction will be implemented so that the HOA (homeowners’ association), it would be properly protected in the event we continue to forward the idea of public access.”
The developers are preparing a Notice of Intent application with the Conservation Commission in respect to habitat areas and rare species issues, said McKenna and Evin Guvendiren of DeRosa Environmental Consulting Inc. This filing will be a combined with one for the National Heritage and Endangered Species Program because a portion of the project falls under this jurisdiction.
The mitigation plan is to create vernal habitat on the wetland side of the development, Guvendiren said.
“It’s a very well thought out plan,” said Erik Hinderlie of Mason Court toward the end of the meeting.
Wayne Finnegan, CFO of Howland Development, chimed in and said: “We appreciate the commitment from this board to get out onto the site and walk the site with us to really understand what the impact that we see in a positive way to the community.”
