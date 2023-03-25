Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 41F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.