5K raises $279,000 to advance cancer services, resources

More than 1,250 participants in the Lahey Cancer Institute 5K Walk & Run on June 11 raised more than $279,000 to fund services and resources for the care of cancer patients and their families.
The event at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, serves to support the Lahey Cancer Institute.
In its 17 years, the event has raised nearly $4 million to benefit the programs and initiatives across the five Lahey Cancer Institute hospitals and outpatient treatment facilities, which are Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Lahey Medical Center in Peabody, Beverly Hospital and Winchester Hospital. Lahey Cancer Institute diagnoses and treats more than 5,000 new patients each year.
“At Lahey Cancer Institute, caring for our patients and providing them with the best possible outcomes is our highest priority,” said Paul J. Hesketh, MD, director of Lahey Cancer Institute and of the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center and Thoracic Oncology at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, and a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. “Lahey Cancer Institute enables access to novel therapies, clinical trials, collective expertise and second opinions with national health care leaders, allowing patients to receive comprehensive care from our integrated team in the community.”
Of the 66 teams participating, the top fundraisers were Cancer Crusaders, Jean’s Angels, Team True North, Radiate Love and Team Support Squad. Judy Lamarre of Jean’s Angels was the top individual fundraiser, collecting $20,092 for the cause.
The top male and female finishers were Frank May of Somerville and Erica Morin of West Newton. The top male and female cancer survivor runners were Winston Ho of Norwood and Sara O’Brien of Billerica.
“We are thankful to all of our participants, health care providers, donors and sponsors for making this annual community event a huge success and advancing the care we are able to provide our patients and their families,” Hesketh said.