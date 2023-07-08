5K raises $279,000 to advance cancer services, resources

Karin Leppanen, foreground, nurse manager for cancer services at Beverly Hospital and specialty clinics at Addison Gilbert Hospital, led team Ribbons of Hope in participating in the 2023 Lahey Cancer Institute 5K Walk & Run virtually in Gloucester. Lending their support are, from left, Stacy Strandberg, Kelley Greel, Alecia Kulakowski, Pamela Lucci, Lindsey Saunders, Chris Croteau, Abby Parsons, Dr. Vivian Argento and Dr. James Liebmann.