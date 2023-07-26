Immediate past CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore John J. “Jack” Meany signed his name with a Sharpie on a beam that will soon be incorporated into the $21 million, 44-unit senior affordable housing building at 71 Middle St.
The building will also soon bear Meany’s name.
After Meany signed the beam during a ceremony on a hot Tuesday morning, he guided the hand of his young grandson, Calvin, in signing his name to the long steel beam lying horizontally adjacent to the fenced-in job site.
YMCA officials said they expect the new housing to open in the late spring next year.
The beam was set up so the 70 or so people in attendance, including YMCA of the North Shore officials, board members, project officials, lenders, and city leaders could sign it.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, who said he went to the YMCA there as a kid, spoke about the need for housing in the city and the state, and welcomed the building’s future occupants.
“This beam is going to be raised above this project, and the people that live here will know that on a beautifully sunny day in July, a bunch of their neighbors came out to say: ‘We care about you, we care about this project, welcome to downtown Gloucester.’”
Demolition of the vacant YMCA building began in December, paving the way for the senior housing project in the heart of the historic downtown.
Against the backdrop of the building’s foundation and elevator shaft, YMCA of the North Shore President and CEO Chris Lovasco, a Gloucester native, spoke about what this project meant both in terms of it fulfilling a need for housing while honoring his mentor.
“In Gloucester alone,” Lovasco said, “I know this number is uncomfortable, but 900 people are on a wait list for a voucher or some form of affordable housing support.” He said 88 individuals will someday live there, including veterans and seniors with housing preferred for Gloucester residents.
As a sign of how challenging the project has been, Lovasco paraphrased educator Booker T. Washington by saying: “Nothing worth doing is ever easy, and a few people here know what I mean.”
That led Lovasco to quote from himself: “Is there any project in Gloucester that doesn’t start with contaminated soil and buried boulders? I don’t think so!” he said to laughs.
Lovasco said despite the obstacles, “we all remained optimistic. and when I say ‘we’ I really mean ‘we.’”
Lovasco then recognized his development and legal teams and those working on the project, including Lee Dellicker, chairman of Windover Construction of Beverly, which is constructing the building designed by SV Design, also Beverly.
He said they were fortunate to start the project under former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and move seamlessly to Mayor Greg Verga. He also thanked the City Council, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Community Preservation Committee and the Affordable Housing Trust for their support.
“We received funding from HOME (the federally funded HOME Investment Partnership Program) through the city,” Lovasco said.
Support also came from the Community Economic Development Assistance Corp., Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp., MassDevelopment, the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, North Shore Bank and Institution for Savings, he said.
Lovasco also stood near the spot where Meany’s office once had been in the former YMCA building, having first met Meany there when he was 15.
This was the Y with Meany at its helm where Lovasco said he realized what his potential could be, “never imagining we would both be standing here 40 years later looking at this building and imagining what we have, so thanks to Jack for that.”
This was also the spot, Lovasco said, where Meany first began to ponder “the amazing, complex world of low-income tax credits.”
Meany’s first project was the adjacent affordable housing project — 22 units at 67 Middle St. Meany said that project was so hard and complex, Y leaders felt they had to keep on developing housing.
The YMCA of the North Shore now has 350 units of housing across the North Shore with 620 people who call the YMCA their home, Lovasco said.
“I have a very soft spot for affordable housing in my heart,” Meany said after signing the beam, “and the Y has done a really good job doing it.”
Lovasco said the YMCA of the North Shore is in the preliminary stages of a project to turn the adjacent Patillo Building at 67 Middle St. from a 22-unit rooming house with shared bathrooms, kitchens and living areas into a 27-unit building with state-of-the-art studio apartments. “And we are really excited because these folks deserve that as well,” Lovasco said.
Leasing questions for YMCA housing may be directed to David Goodwin, executive director of housing, at goodwind@northshoreymca.org.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.