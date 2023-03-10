BOSTON — Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has opened the application period for her office’s summer jobs grant program for young people across Massachusetts.
The Attorney General’s Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program enables young people to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, physical fitness and healthy living. The program also requires that applicants provide professional development opportunities for their youth employees. The grants are funded with money from settlements reached by the AG’s Office and will be available for organizations to hire young people for jobs that focus on health and wellness.
“The Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program offers young people an opportunity to contribute to their community while furthering their own health and well-being,” Campbell said. “Our office is excited to continue to deploy settlement funds in support of our young people through this time-tested and successful grant program.”
Last year, the AG’s Office awarded over $260,000 in grant funding to 70 organizations across the state. As part of the program, the Attorney General’s Community Engagement Division provided webinars and in-person trainings on workers’ rights to teens employed through the grant program.
Examples of programs that have received HSYJ grant funding in the past include:
Collaborating on a public health project that focused on food justice;
Assisting as a coach, team leader, or mentor with a sports or physical fitness program designed for youth;
Fostering a green environment by planting trees, building and maintaining community gardens, and installing art murals;
Working as sailing instructors for a summer youth program; and
Activities which directly address access to health care and/or the management/ prevention of chronic diseases among youth.
The AG’s Office will issue grants to municipalities, other government offices, quasi-public entities, and non-profit organizations within the state. Non-profit applicants must be in full compliance with statutory requirements for annual filings with the AG’s Non-Profit Organizations and Public Charities Division. Grantees must pay employed youth a minimum wage of $15 per hour. The office will prioritize applicants who use the grant funding to create youth jobs which advance public health in low-income communities.
Grant awards will fund youth employment from July 3, 2023 through Sept. 1, 2023. Interested applicants can visit the AG’s website for more information and for application instructions. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7.