To jumpstart Gloucester’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Greg Verga has announced the city plans to use $1.5 million in recovery funds for a downtown parking study, wayfinding signs and a study of the city’s electric capacity.
The Verga administration intends to spend a tranche of the $23 million in COVID Local Fiscal Recovery money from the American Rescue Plan Act on economic development initiatives, the mayor said in his statement Wednesday.
Verga had previously announced $13 million of this funding would be used to help rebuild the city’s infrastructure, earmarking $10 million for secondary wastewater treatment at the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Essex Avenue and $3 million to fix streets.
Verga had identified several key categories from reviewing the findings of the COVID Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Listening Group earlier this year. The recovery of the local economy is a priority, the administration said, and the money will support several projects, some of which the city has already started to work on.
“The considerable investment into infrastructure was a necessary first step,” said Verga in the statement, “but I know there is a need for funding in other areas. Targeting this money to economic development will build on strategic planning and ongoing work to support our local businesses and promote growth.”
Verga worked with the Community Development Department and local partners to identify meaningful projects to receive funding, the statement said, and these include several from the Local Rapid Recovery Plan, which identified a dozen projects to support the recovery of the local economy and businesses.
Among the projects are:
A comprehensive citywide wayfinding program. This initiative was identified in the Local Rapid Recovery Plan. Verga said in an interview the signage from different administrations has led to a “cacophony” of signs around America’s oldest seaport, and this project would create unified directional signage, not just for Rogers or Main streets, but for the city’s various villages and other areas to help residents and visitors find Gloucester’s unique treasures. The money will support the design, fabrication, plan and installation of the wayfinding system.
A parking study. The city plans to launch an analysis of parking within the heart of the city. The money will pay for the first phase, which includes analyzing existing conditions, identifying potential improvements and coming up with a future phase of the project. This project was a direct recommendation from the Local Rapid Recovery Plan to help the city address concerns around parking access.
An Economic Development & Industrial Corp. electric capacity study. Verga is directing money to support the EDIC’s work to investigate the city’s electrical system capability. The work would include understanding the current capacity and the providers’ related expansion planning to address future power needs to support economic development. The study will focus on the city’s industrial parks, but it would also benefit the city as a whole.
Verga said he was also committed to allocating money to seed the creation of a downtown management organization. The city was recently awarded a technical assistance grant to explore and plan for the creation of one, with work to start in the coming months.
