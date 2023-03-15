This one’s a keeper. That’s the word on the street, at 3 Duncan St., more specifically.
No. 3, once home to the locally celebrated Alchemy restaurant, has — since its closing in 2016 — been home to a handful of short-lived enterprises..
Source Bakery Cafe, which opened in December, already has that sweet smell of success about it. Literally. Especially when the coffee is brewing and the brownies are baking.
Along with all its popular brownies, cookies and pastries, are hearty savories— such as the Guinness and beef hand pies that will be available for St. Patrick’s Day — to choose from. In the summer, expect “slammin” icy, home-made lemonade.
For Julie White, a Worcester native who in 2019 started her business in her home kitchen, the journey to No. 3 Duncan St., began at 270 Grove St. in Worcester, home of The Bean Counter Bakery Cafe, where she worked as a teenager and fell in love with the business.
She had always loved baking — a hobby her big, appreciative family hungrily encouraged— but it was the people end of the business, interacting with them and their lives on a daily basis, that motivated her. Even after earning a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and working briefly in the field, she continued working in cafes, bakeries and restaurants.
Eventually, after moving to Boston, White worked her way up through management positions to running the Brookline flagship location of the very upscale Tatte Bakery and Cafe. In 2019, having learned every aspect of the business and by then married to filmmaker/editor Caleb Gowett, she took the big leap in their little kitchen in Malden, and like others before her — think Martha Stewart, Julia Child — she went to work.
There’s only one way to turn passion into products and products into profits, and that’s to run yourself ragged. For six long months, that’s what White did. A one woman band, she singlehandedly baked, packaged, marketed, delivered and developed products, building her brand by wholesaling to local retail establishments, before finding a “wing man” in Ashley Barnett, a seasoned baker who brought star talent and new creative energy to the table. Not to mention, a division of labor.
The business, by then running from a shared professional kitchen, was thriving. “Then,” says White, “we started hearing about COVID.”
“Wholesale customers canceled orders overnight,” she recalls. A grueling pivot to porch deliveries and online marketing got the two women through the COVID-19 pandemic, along with hosting albeit socially distanced pop-up events and becoming a major and popular presence at North Shore farmers markets.
Always passionate about local and seasonal produce, at the farmers markets White and Ashley developed relationships with local farmers that gave them an inside knowledge of what was happening at any given time in local fields, dairies and barnyards. Their menu changed accordingly and with the seasons, and — importantly — they were assured of “sourcing’ (hence, their name) the best produce out there.
Hand pies, long a hearty staple in England (think Cornish pasties) became a popular savory treat. The chicken pot pie is prepared with locally sourced chicken, carrots, celery, flour, butter and eggs.
It was through customers at the Magnolia Farmers Market that White and Barnett heard of the empty space at 3 Duncan St. and with COVID-19 on the wane and the world slowly normalizing, it beckoned.
Yes, the parking left something to be desired, White said. But it was also a terrific space, with a kitchen and counter, world-class coffee bar and rustic local barn wood paneling still charming the place up from its Alchemy days. All it took, said White, was a little paint, and the space — long familiar to locals through its various incarnations — not only seems lighter and brighter, but bigger.
Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Source Bakery Cafe also takes orders, special orders and delivers to your home, so check out its website at sourcebakery.com.
Check out the video White’s husband Caleb Gowett made of his wife’s struggle to succeed through the pandemic. It’s not only beautifully produced and entertaining, but a gem of a tutorial on what it takes to bake the kind of business Source has become. Visit the link at https://www.calebgowett.com/source-bakery-documentary.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.