A summer tradition, a slightly morphed Sidewalk Bazaar offered plenty of bargains, food and fun this past Friday and Saturday.For the first time in its 65 years, the Sidewalk Bazaar ran only two days instead three, and instead of running the length of Main Street, between Duncan and Washington streets, only ran from Duncan to Porter Street.
There were plenty of vendor tents, hundreds of visitors, and children’s activities.
On hand were the ever popular Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team with its snakes, continuous live music from two stages, and food from Nanna’s Fried Dough, Meats & Sweets, and others.
Also on hand helping the crowds stay hydrated were student members of the Gloucester High School Theatre Club selling cold drinks, with proceeds going to the school's theater program