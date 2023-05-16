BOSTON — The state's package store industry is digging in for another fight against "Big Alcohol" over efforts on Beacon Hill to deregulate the tightly controlled alcoholic beverages market.
A proposal heard on Monday by the Legislature's Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure would create a new kind of beer and wine license for "food stores" and give cities and towns authority to decide how many to issue to local supermarkets and convenience stores.
But package store owners say the move would saturate the beer and wine market with big competitors, driving mom-and-pop stores out of business.
Rob Mellion, executive director of the Massachusetts Package Store Association, said the proposed changes would allow grocery chains to create a monopoly in the state by selling beer and wine at discounted prices while "flooding the marketplace with foreign-owned alcohol retail outlets."
"It creates unlimited food store licenses, while everybody else can only get nine licenses," he told the panel.
Mellion argues the proposal is part of a strategy aimed at upending the state's alcohol beverages industry by "mostly out-of-state corporate interests seeking marketplace domination by means of deregulation."
Supermarkets are allowed to apply for licenses to sell beer and wine in Massachusetts, but a single company is limited to nine licenses. The food industry argues the state's cap on liquor licenses, which dates to the end of Prohibition, gives package stores an unfair advantage.
Peter Brennan, executive director of the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association, said the proposed legislation would only allow beer and wine sales, not liquor, and includes safeguards for package stores and other liquor license holders.
"We're not trying to compete with liquor stores with this new license," Brennan said. "It's a common sense fix for what we see as a scarcity of licenses in the marketplace. We think this strikes the best balance between opening the market completely, and keeping it as restricted as possible."
Matt Durand, senior counsel for Westborough-based Cumberland Farms, said the new licensing system would also include a surcharge for beer and wine licenses "dedicated to supporting existing mom-and-pop package stores" who would be "faced with new competition" under the changes.
"This is a thoughtful and balanced reform with meaningful guardrails in exchange for granting local authority for discretion to decide what's right for their cities when it comes to how many licenses they might grant, and to whom," he told the panel.
The wrangling foreshadows another flare up in decades-old booze battle, with convenience stores pushing for deregulation of the tightly controlled industry and package stores resisting those changes amid fears they could be pushed out of the market.
Both sides have waged a bitter fight over the liquor licensing system, with the state's courts and voters often being asked to take sides.
In 2006, Massachusetts voters rejected a ballot question placed by supermarkets to lift liquor license caps to allow more wine sales.
Several years later, the Massachusetts Food Association gathered signatures to put the issue on the ballot, but agreed to drop the measure when the Legislature passed a law to gradually increase the number of liquor licenses that can be held by a single company.
Cumberland Farms gathered signatures to put a question on the 2020 ballot but later backed away from the referendum, even after the Supreme Judicial Court rejected a challenge from package stores. At the time, the company cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the November 2022 elections, voters rejected Question 3, filed by MassPack, which called for increasing the number of beer and wine licenses a single company can own to 18 over the next decade. The plan would have kept in place the state cap on how many total licenses can be issued.
