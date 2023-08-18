Blaster in Jerden's Lane mishap loses license for 4 months

ROCKPORT — The blaster who conducted the operation on Jerden's Lane resulting in unexpected explosion July 19 waived his right to a hearing and has accepted a license suspension, according to the state Department of Fire Services.
Under the terms of the agreement reached Thursday, the blaster’s certificate of competency was suspended for two years but may be reinstated after four months, with the remaining 20 months held in abeyance as a probationary period. According to Fire Services spokesman Jake Wark, that means for at least four months, the man is prohibited from working as a blaster, and cannot violate any state fire code during the probationary period.
The certificate of competency is the license required to perform blasting operations in Massachusetts. Under the Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code, rock ejected from a blasting site “shall not be cast … in an uncontrolled manner that could result in personal injury or property damage.”
The July 19 blast left one man with a small laceration on his head, likely caused by flying rock, according to police and fire officials. It also damaged one motor vehicle, and two large excavators that belonged to a company working in the area and not involved in the blasting operation.
The blaster cooperated at all times with Department of Fire Services code compliance inspectors and the State Fire Marshal’s office, Wark said.
"I want to emphasize this individual was very cooperative with investigators at every stage," he added. The company he was working for, Charlton-based company Rock Splitters Inc., is not facing any sanctions.
The Jerden's Lane blast was the first of two within a month in Rockport that went wrong.
On Aug. 11, a planned explosion, part of the project to build a new Department of Public Works facility on DPW Way, sent dirt and debris flying onto and across upper Main Street.
No one was hurt, but several cars parked at the Sandy Bay S where the new facility is being built, were damaged.
The town’s general contractor is blasting ledge at the site to proceed with foundation and site work for the new facility.
Wark said that blast remains under investigation.
