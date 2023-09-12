ROCKPORT — After a blaster working for a contractor on a town project waived his right to a hearing, state officials issued a three-month suspension of his blasting license for an incident on the project.
A blast on Aug. 11 that was part of the project to build a new Department of Public Works facility at 2 DPW Way went awry. No one was injured in the blast, but flying debris damaged several vehicles parked at the Sandy Bay Service Center at 254 Main St., diagonally cross Main Street from the entrance to DPW Way where the new facility is being built.
A hearing had been scheduled for Sept. 8 for the blaster, Paul Kinville, but after he waived his right to the hearing, he was offered and accepted the suspension of his blaster’s certificate of competency, according to Jake Wark, public information officer for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.
“He is prohibited from conducting any blasting work for two weeks, with the remaining 10 weeks held in abeyance as a probationary period,” said Wark.
According to Wark, this decision follows an investigation by the state Department of Fire Services Code and Compliance & Enforcement Unit that determined provisions of the state Comprehensive Fire Safety Code were violated when debris was cast from the blast site during the Aug. 11 incident.
Efforts to contact representatives with the contractor on the project, GM Drilling and Blasting, based in Salem, New Hampshire, were unsuccessful.
The blast was the second within a month in Rockport.
An unplanned explosion on Jerden’s Lane on July 19 left one man with minor injuries and heavily damaged a car and two large excavators that had been working in the area.
The blaster who conducted the operation on Jerden’s Lane also waived his right to a hearing. Under the terms of an agreement reached with the state Department of Fire Services, that blaster’s certificate of competency was suspended for two years in mid August but could be reinstated after four months, with the remaining 20 months held in abeyance as a probationary period.
