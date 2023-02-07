A burst sprinkler system around midnight Saturday into Sunday amid this weekend’s cold snap flooded two of the theaters at Gloucester Cinema, the cinema’s owners say, forcing the water-logged movie theater to close temporarily while repairs are made.
“At the moment we more swimming pool than cinema. Sadly, it’s too cold to swim or watch movies today,” the cinema posted on Facebook on Sunday, Feb. 5.
During a visit to the theater Monday morning, the owners said one theater suffered at least 3 feet of water toward the front, and the water reached all the way back to row J in the theater, which has an inclined floor.
The water seeped through the wall from what is the main auditorium into the adjoining theater where there was at least 2 feet of water, said John Williams, who owns the cinema with his wife, Mary, who was busy shoveling the remnants of fallen ceiling tiles into piles at the end of the rows.
“We got a mess from all the ceiling tiles and all the water coming down,” John Williams said. By Monday morning, most of the water had been pumped out, save for small puddles at the front of the theater that saw the most damage.
Williams said they were working with their cleanup and restoration contractor, CleanPro, and their general contractor, Mike Horgan, to get the damage repaired as quickly as possible. About a quarter of the ceiling tiles in the theater that suffered the burst pipe were missing.
John Williams said their fire sprinkler contractor, Metro-Swift Sprinkler Corporation in Peabody, would be coming out to make repairs to the system as quickly as possible.
“Everything’s pulled together,” he said.
He said the property’s landlords, Brent “Ringo” Tarr and Bruce Tarr, the Gloucester state senator, got to the theater before he did and he was appreciative of their efforts. Bruce Tarr said the cinema property, at 74 Essex Ave., is owned by a trust with members of the Tarr and Taliadoros families as trustees.
“I was the first one on the scene around midnight,” said Bruce Tarr. “Multiple alarms were going off and the ceiling had come down in a significant portion of the largest auditorium.” He said the theater had a leaky pipe so he arrived at the cinema around midnight to check on it, to find water cascading from the ceiling with alarms going off. Bruce Tarr said it is unknown how many pipes in the ceiling burst.
The lawmaker said it could have been worse had he not shown up when he did. He called the Fire Department who responded quickly to shut off the sprinkler system. He was up all night Saturday into Sunday helping to establish pumps to get the water out. An emergency heating system was also set up to help mitigate any further water damage. The goal is to get the repairs done as quickly as possible to get the theater back up and running, he said.
Ringo Tarr and Williams both said when the cinema can reopen will depend on the sprinkler company doing its work. Williams’ hope is to be able to open on Wednesday or Thursday.
“Hopefully they will be there tomorrow,” Ringo Tarr said Monday afternoon. The theater where the ceiling tiles fell will take longer to repair. The other two theaters should be able to reopen, he said.
Ringo Tarr said this is the worst such water damage the cinema has seen. During the January 2018 storm that flooded Newell Stadium and the Gloucester High School parking lot, water seeped up through the floor and filled portions of the building, which is below grade, with about a foot of water, he said.
“Nothing like this time,” Ringo Tarr said.
John Williams said he appreciated the support of customers and the community, with some customers even offering to lend a hand with the cleanup. John Williams said the cinema’s projectors were unscathed but there was a problem with one speaker that had been totally submerged. He said the motors in a number of recliners that were inundated also may need replacing. He does not have an exact damage estimate but guessed it’s going to cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair. He is hopeful the theater’s insurance company will come through.
In the spring 2022, the cinema attracted a groundswell of demand after “CODA” won three Oscars, including for Best Picture, at last year’s Academy Awards. The movie was filmed primarily in and around Gloucester, as well as other locations on Cape Ann and the North Shore. The cinema brought it back to the big screen after the Academy Awards.
The cinema sold out or nearly sold out all of its shows since “CODA” opened on April 1, 2022, Mary Williams told the Times. The owners saw many seniors they had not seen in a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic who wanted to see the movie at the hometown theater.
The film, which writer and director Sian Heder described as “a love letter to Gloucester,” premiered at Gloucester Cinema when the West Coast screening of the film was canceled in July 2021, Heder told the audience at the start of the local screening of the film.
