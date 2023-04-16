People
Sam Bevins has moved into the position of director of operations at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Bevins had been director of member services at the chamber since 2021, and managed the Rockport Visitors Center prior to the role, according to chamber CEO Steve Buckley.
"Sam brings operational knowledge as well as his true dedication and passion to support the chamber’s mission," Buckley said in announcing Bevins' new role.
Events
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce's monthly Business After Hours series meets Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Local Colors, 121 Main St. in Gloucester. Beverages will be provided as well as light appetizers for this networking event. Free for chamber members, $10 for guests. Register at capeannchamber.com or contacting Michelle Pepin - Director of Events
Grants
The Cape Ann Community Foundation ended its Low Number License Plate Auction on Sunday. The money raised from the auction supports the foundation's annual grant-giving to local groups. The foundation invites Cape Ann non-profit and community organizations to submit a grant application. Deadline to apply is May 1. For grant guidelines, applications, to make a donation, and for more information, visit https://lovecapeann.com.
Scholarships
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has released the application for its 2023 Business Education Collaborative Scholarships. Through this scholarship program, the chamber and Woodman’s of Essex will issue six scholarships for a total of $8,000 this spring. Deadline for applications is Friday, April 28. The criteria and application may be found at https://bit.ly/40f5KIr.