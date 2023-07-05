Gloucester Rotary honors Arabian
The Gloucester Rotary has named Tracy Arabian as a Paul Harris Fellow, the prestigious award named after the Chicago lawyer who founded Rotary in 1905. She was selected by a committee of previous recipients of the award, and honored at a special dinner in May at Cruiseport Gloucester.
The daughter of a career Marine, Arabian served seven years in the U.S. Army, where she was trained as a Russian linguist. Arabian married a fellow soldier she met in Berlin and moved to Gloucester. In 1997, she accepted a position at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and now works at SeniorCare, a non-profit human services agency that serves nine communities on the North Shore.
She was heavily involved in the planning of the annual Gloucester Schooner Festival for several years, first as a part of her job at the chamber and, later, as a consultant and volunteer when Maritime Gloucester took the festival helm ten years ago.
Arabian joined the Gloucester Rotary in 2011 and has volunteered in the Rotary Youth Leadership Award program, working with high school student mentors in developing and running a leadership training weekend for underclassmen; the Gloucester Polar Plunge for the eradication of polio held annually at Long Beach; trivia fundraising events; and the marketing of Rotary both locally and statewide. Arabian was the Gloucester Rotary president last year (2021-2022) and will be co-president next year (2023-2024).
To learn more about the Gloucester Rotary, visit www.gloucesterrotary.org or follow the group at www.facebook.com/RotaryGloucesterMA.
Milestone
Campbell Funeral Home, of Beverly and Gloucester, announced earlier this month that it acquired the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home at 6 High St. in Ipswich. The new funeral home will be called the Campbell-Porter Funeral Home. Glenn Campbell, funeral director and owner of the Campbell Funeral Home, said it was a privilege to have the opportunity to serve residents of Ipswich and its neighboring towns. He and his daughter, Lauren Campbell Mulligan, are fourth- and fifth-generation funeral service providers. He also said he and his team are excited to work alongside Robert Porter, a highly regarded funeral director in the industry who will remain at the Ipswich funeral home.
Events
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will host its virtual Coffee & Connections this Thursday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 10. This is a opportunity for new and prospective members to meet other members and Chamber staff, and for veteran members to talk about about anything new or in the works for their businesses. Register for the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkdOCrpjgvHdTqWFpkj2Fyi5Xk7Wtdx_7C. Passcode is 418057.
The chamber’s Business After Hours on July 19 will be hosted the Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. in Rockport. From 5 p.m. to 7, enjoy light appetizers, libations, and networking under the tent. Includes free admission (a $30 value) to the scheduled evening performance of “Rite of Passage.” Free for members, $10 for nonmembers. Register at capeannchamber.com.
The North Shore Technology Council will hosts its summer mixer from 5 p.m. to 8 July 12, aboard the 7 Seas Whale Watch boat. The mixer is open to the public. The evening will begin at Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St, then those going on the cruise will board the boat at 5:45 p.m. at 63 Rogers St., a short walk away. On board, there will be live music by the Blue Honey Drops, drinks, and food. Tickets are $50/members, $60/ non-members. The registration link is https://nstc.org/event-5306233.
Next Gen, the young professionals group of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a Sunset Sail on the schooner Thomas E. Lannon, 7 Seas Wharf, 63 Rogers St., on July 18 from 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase on board. Tickets are $10 per person, and capacity is limited. Register at capeannchamber.com.