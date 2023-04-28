Gallery opening in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Ken Knowles Fine Art, at 10A and 10C Main St., in Rockport has a new adjacent gallery space.
The Rockport Gallery features works by celebrated local artists, including John Terelak, Eric Tobin, Michele O’Neil, Ryan Davis, Mark Atkinson, Tim Kelly, Ken DeWaard and Chris Williams. The gallery opens this Saturday, April 29.
In the nearby courtyard, a large dragon sculpture by Williams has been installed. The gallery also will represent several nautical pieces among others by Williams.
Bank hosting art show, reception
BankGloucester is hosting a show of works by artist Sandra Kavanaugh now through June 16 in its lobby at 160 Main St. It is hosting a public opening this Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon so the public may meet the artist, ask questions, and enjoy light refreshments while viewing the artwork.
Kavanaugh is an award-winning pastel artist, and a graduate of Massachusetts College of Art. She is a juried member of the Copley Society, North Shore Arts Association, Newburyport Art Association and the New Hampshire Art Association. She is a signature member of the Pastel Society of New Hampshire and is a juried associate member of the Pastel Society of America. She has recently achieved Master Circle status with the International Association of Pastel Artists.
“I love the coast in all weather and every season. Using pastels which are pigments in their purest form, I render the transparency of the cresting waves and the patterns of light and shadow. I want you to experience the power and beauty of the ocean and as you view this collection of paintings and feel that you are standing on the shoreline, hearing the crashing waves and feeling the salt spray on your face,” wrote Kavanaugh in an artist statement.
Company wins 4 ‘best of’ awards
HireClix, a recruitment marketing services company based at 3 Heratige Way in Gloucester, was recognized as “best company” in four categories of the 2022 Comparably Awards: CEOs for Women, Compensation, Perks & Benefits, and Company for Women.
“At HireClix, we pride ourselves on our ability to help companies build and showcase their employer brand, because we understand the importance of employer branding firsthand,” said Neil Costa, CEO and founder at HireClix, in a prepared statement. “One of our core values and guiding principles at HireClix is to ‘be a good human.’ Earning these award recognitions reaffirms our commitment to that principle, helping to enrich our brand and ensure our employees know they are welcome, cared for and valued.”
“As a female leader at HireClix, I am proud to work for a company that has not only received these recognitions as a best place to work for women, but also has a leadership team of 50% women,” said Kara Yarnot, VP of Strategic Consulting Services at HireClix. “We don’t just talk about supporting women, we have real policies and programs that ensure all women have the resources, tools and mentorship to help them advance their careers while feeling respected and appreciated for their contributions.”
Winners of the Comparably awards are determined based on employee responses to a series of 50-plus structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories. The criteria includes compensation, leadership, professional development, work-life balance, and perks and benefits. Comparably applies a proprietary algorithm to each award to determine the top-rated companies. All categories are segmented by company size (large or small/mid-size).