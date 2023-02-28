Foundation names trustees
Patricia Fae Ho of Beverly, Lane A. Glenn of Amesbury, and Dean J. Marsh of Middleton, were recently elected to the Essex County Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
Ho has more than three decades of nonprofit volunteer leadership and advocacy work, including time serving as national president and board chair of the American Association of University Women, based in Washington, D.C., the founding president of the Essex County Commission on the Status of Women, former president of The House of Seven Gables Settlement Association and Health Quarters, Inc., and on the boards of Peabody Essex Museum, United Way of the North Shore and Healing Abuse Working for Change. She currently serves as the board chair for Wellspring House in Gloucester and as the co-chair of Salem-based Voices Against Injustice.
Glenn is the president of Northern Essex Community College and also serves on the boards of MassINC, a nonprofit that promotes civic engagement, the Lawrence Partnership and Lawrence General Hospital. Previously, he served on ECCF’s County Leadership Council as well as the boards of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, the Amesbury Educational Foundation, the United Way and several other nonprofits and community and academic organizations.
Marsh is the managing director at Cloud First at Accenture, a global professional services company for digital platforms, cloud and security. He currently serves on ECCF’s racial equity committee and had also been a member of the County Leadership Council. He also serves on the advisory board of Ivyees Everything Honey, an innovative startup focused on producing all natural, healthy products with raw, organic honey from Jamaica and New Zealand, and has volunteered for many years with Middleton Youth Soccer. Glenn, Ho and Marsh are now part of a dedicated 19-member board of community, business and philanthropic leaders, each committed to volunteering their skills, experience and knowledge of the region to strengthen the communities of Essex County.
Fish council honors Raymond
The New England Fishery Management Council honored Maggie Raymond, former executive director of Associated Fisheries of Maine and a 25-year participant in the council process, by presenting her with the 2022 Janice M. Plante Award for Excellence.
“Maggie represents the epitome of someone dedicated to both the commercial fishing industry and sustainable fisheries management,” said Council Chair Eric Reid. “Her tenure covers a period of tremendous change, stretching from the early days of the Magnuson-Stevens Act to our evolving adaptation to climate change and the challenges of coping with offshore wind development.”
Raymond’s strongest connection with the council is with groundfish, beginning around the time the council adopted limited entry and was transitioning the entire fishery to days-at-sea management, the council said. It was a period of intense conflict between fishermen and managers, driven by fear in the industry that the changes would collapse the fishery.
“Maggie helped people navigate these tumultuous changes and served as an invaluable conduit to explain the science and management implications to fishermen,” Reid said. “She was a fierce advocate for industry interests.”
Raymond served on the council’s Groundfish Advisory Panel (GAP) for 25 years, and was its chair for many years, including during the development of effort reductions and the initial sector program that were implemented through Amendment 13 in 2004. She also served during the expansion of the sector program in Amendment 16 and the adoption of increased monitoring in Amendment 23.
Tourism summit
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, was among state legislators who spoke during the recent North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau’s 15th annual tourism summit.
The keynote address was given by Kim Knox Beckius, who is Yankee Magazine’s Travel & Branded Content Editor and the author of seven books including Backroads of New England and New England’s Historic Homes & Gardens.
Attendees included tourism champions from across the region and the state, representatives from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, Discover New England, Brand USA, Essex County legislators and town officials, and hospitality businesses.
Topics covered included the North of Boston Tourism Economic Impact Update, Evolving Tourism Media Landscapes. Recruitment and Retention Strategies for Employers, and International Tourism.
The event was held in person Jan. 27 at the Boston Marriott Peabody, after being hosted virtually for the past two years.
‘Crispy with less fat’
Gorton’s Seafood, headquartered on Rogers Street, is getting in on the air-fried trend with the unveiling of two new products, Air Fried Fish Fillets and Air Fried Butterfly Shrimp, designed to offer a crispy texture with less fat.
“The most exciting part about these new products is that they’ve already been air fried before they get to the consumer,” said Gorton’s Vice President of Marketing Jake Holbrook. “You don’t need to own an air fryer to enjoy all of the benefits of light, super crispy breaded seafood, and increasing accessibility to this type of product is very important to us. Over the last few years, the interest in air-fried food has skyrocketed, so we wanted to develop products that deliver the taste and crunch that today’s consumers are craving while maintaining the quality that people expect from our brand.”
The products are made with lightly seasoned panko breadcrumbs and 100% whole, wild-caught Alaska pollock fillets or tender butterfly shrimp.
“The products are fried with hot air — not oil — through Gorton’s proprietary process,” which means half the fat, according to Gorton’s product announcement.
Consumers can still use an air fryer to prepare their meal — the packaging features both oven and air fryer instructions.
For recipes featuring the new products, visit https://www.gortons.com/recipe_category/air-fried-creations.
Since 1849, Gorton’s has promoted “the goodness of great seafood.” The frozen prepared seafood producer is one of America’s oldest continuously operating companies, and continues to be an innovative leader in the seafood industry.
Events
Seaport Grille, 6 Rowe Square, is celebrating its 14th anniversary this month. The restaurant will kick off a three-day celebration on Tuesday, March 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. The evening will include Chris Fritz-Grice performing, flights specials, live music, prizes, giveaways, and more. The party will continue March 8 and 9. Reservations may be made by calling 978-282-9799 or visiting seaportgrille@cruiseportgloucester.com.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will be guest speaker at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Forecast Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, March 8, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester (Lower Level). A Q&A will follow. The event is limited to 90 attendees and pre-registration is required at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/economic-outlook-breakfast-2023-24666?calendarMonth=2023-03-01. Cost is $45 members, $55 non-members.
A few tickets for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Irish Sweepstakes are still available. Several “pots of gold” amounting to $20,000 will be awarded: grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $2,500, five third prizes of $1,000, and five fourth prizes of $500. Tickets are $100 each and only 400 will be sold. Tickets will be distributed to chamber board members to sell, or visit the Greater Cape Ann Chamber at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or call 978-283-1601. Ticket purchase includes admittance to the Irish Sweepstakes Day party and drawing Thursday, March 16, at Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks from 5 to 7 p.m.