Rockporter honored for TV work
A host and producer for 1623 Studios, Cape Ann’s local cable access television programmer, won a 2022 Mass Creators Award last week.
Rockport resident Heather Atwood won the award for her video piece on the Hamilton Wenham Community House‘s 100 years of promoting togetherness in the “For Profit” category. The winning video may be viewed at https://youtu.be/Jyyo0b6sq_g.
The Massachusetts Creator Awards recognize outstanding work in television and media within the state. They are sponsored by MassAccess, a volunteer-based, non-profit 501c6. Entrees are judged by third-party evaluators who are top media professionals in the field using strict criteria.
The award itself is an engraved crystal statue, and the ceremony was held Jan. 25 at Laugh Boston in the Westin Waterfront Hotel in Boston’s Seaport District.
Atwood was formerly the Times’ food columnist.
Addison Gilbert honors nurse
Registered nurse Audrey Mansfield, a charge nurse at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, is the recipient of the December DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals. The DAISY Award is given monthly at the hospitals, celebrating the extraordinary compassion nurses provide to their patients and families every day.
“We are grateful to Audrey and all that she does for her patients, their families and the Gloucester community,” said Kim Perryman, RN, chief nursing officer of Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals. “Audrey is incredibly compassionate to all of the patients she cares for, as well as their families, offering a kind word and a helping hand. Audrey is also an excellent teacher and a wonderful role model and we are so grateful to have her as a part of the Addison Gilbert Hospital family.”
Business After Hours
Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and head over to Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St., for the next Greater Cape Ann Chamber networker between 5 and 7 p.m. Join chamber members for light appetizers and a ribbon-cutting to celebrate Woodman’s recent renovations and re-opening now that the work is completed. Cash bar available. Free to members; guests pay $10. Please register to attend at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/business-after-hours-woodman-s-of-essex-24657
Irish SweepstakesTry your luck by buying a ticket for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Irish Sweepstakes. Several “pots of gold” amounting to$20,000 will be awarded: grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $2,500, five third prizes of $1,000, and five fourth prizes of $500. Tickets are $100 each and only 400 will be sold. Tickets will be distributed to chamber board members to sell, or visit the Greater Cape Ann Chamber at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or call 978-283-1601. Ticket purchase includes admittance to the Irish Sweepstakes Day party and drawing Thursday, March 16, at Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks from 5 to 7 p.m.