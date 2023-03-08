Beauport Financial adds key member
Beauport Financial Services has added investment professional Mike Paluch to its team.
Paluch joins Beauport after 15 years at MFS, an investment management company in Boston, where he began his career as an intern. His most recent role was manager of investment operations. His day-to-day work included managing daily functions of the investment department, reviewing and approving daily trade instructions, monitoring trade reporting, and overseeing special projects for internal system enhancements.
He earned his Bachelor of Science with a major in business administration and a concentration in finance from Endicott College in Beverly.
“We’re thrilled to add Mike to our existing team and everyone is excited about having him onboard. He has a solid foundation in the financial service business and we hope to build on that significantly as he now holistically sees the investment, insurance and planning pieces come together for a client’s benefit,” said Beauport partners David McKechnie and Derek Reed in a prepared statement.
At Beauport, Paluch’s role is focused specifically on investment operations. His responsibilities include overseeing all client accounts and managing their asset allocations, reviewing cash balances, processing trades, and timely delivery of client distributions. With the managing partners and Investment Committee, he will work to implement the firm’s investment strategies and rebalancing of custom portfolios. Paluch also will work closely with the Investment Operations Team to ensure the accuracy of the client review process and timely execution of client requests.
Beauport Financial Services was started in 1985, by principal founder David McKechnie. He was joined in 1997 by managing partner Derek Reed.
CLF names new law, policy VP
The Conservation Law Foundation brought on Kate Sinding Daly as its new senior vice president of law and policy, CLF announced Tuesday. A Portland, Maine resident, Daly will head up the group’s advocacy work in the six New England states. She was most recently the executive director of New York-based NorthLight Foundation and previously worked as a senior advisor at the Natural Resources Defense Council in New York. “Kate’s impressive experience and passion for her work have cemented her reputation as a national leader in the environmental movement,” CLF president Brad Campbell said.
Events
1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar is hosting a five-course dinner with carefully selected Argentinian wines on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. The menu prepared by Chef Jon McKechnie features Charred Tomato Bruschetta, Grilled Argentinian cheese, Empanadas Humita plus Grilled Beef and more. The event is $95 per ticket, plus tax and gratuity. Details and reservations are available at http://bit.ly/3SLmTHr. The 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar is located at The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St. in Gloucester.
Try your luck by buying a ticket for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce‘s 24th annual Irish Sweepstakes. Several “pots of gold” amounting to $20,000 will be awarded: grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $2,500, five third prizes of $1,000, and five fourth prizes of $500. Tickets are $100 each and only 400 will be sold. Tickets will be distributed to chamber board members to sell, or visit the Greater Cape Ann Chamber at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or call 978-283-1601. Ticket purchase includes admittance to the Irish Sweepstakes Day party and drawing Thursday, March 16, at Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks from 5 to 7 p.m.