Allyn F. “Chip” Smith III and Robert L. Visnick have been appointed trustees of the Gloucester-based Cape Ann Savings Bank.
“Bob and Chip bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the bank,” said Marianne Smith, president of Cape Ann Savings Bank, in a prepared statement. “Both men live, work, volunteer, and have raised their families on Cape Ann. Bob and Chip have experience serving on local bank boards and will be great additions to the bank’s existing Board of Trustees.”
Smith is COO of Rockport Mortgage Corporation, and has multi-industry experience in mortgage and community banking, residential lending, financial services, real estate, as well as experience with software and accounting. He is a 1989 graduate of Assumption College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management, and a 1992 graduate of Northeastern University, earning a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science, Accounting.
He has served as a board member and coach of Gloucester Little League, and 15 years in service to various youth and high school sports organizations and philanthropy efforts through his current employer.
Smith makes his home in Gloucester, with wife LeeAnn and their children, Matthew, Marc and Jenna.
Visnick, an attorney and a member of the Real Estate Bar for Massachusetts, owns Cape Ann Law in Rockport. His legal practice focuses on real estate, elder law, estate planning, and corporate law. He is a 1984 graduate, cum laude, of Suffolk University Law School, where he attended the evening division while teaching high school science during the day.
He is the Rockport town moderator, a member of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and serves on the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee. He also has served in various capacities for multiple local organizations over the years.
He retired as a lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps, serving in many legal and education capacities. Bob started in practice in the Navy JAG Corps in 1985, continuing to the Air Force in 1998 where he worked on acquisition law and ethics. He was also an adjunct instructor in the Estate Planning Division of the Air Force Academy.
Visnick and his wife Wanda live in Rockport, where he was raised. They have three adult children, Rebecca, Andrew and Sarah.