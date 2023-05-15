Cell Signaling makes parking pitch

MANCHESTER — An informal discussion before the Planning Board about the town’s parking requirements for a Danvers-based biotechnology company’s 50-acre parcel off Atwater Avenue offered a look at the company’s plans to expand in Manchester.
Cell Signaling Technology representatives presented preliminary site plans to build the new campus in the old rock quarry off Atwater Avenue, in the town’s “Limited Commercial District” (LCD), during last week’s Planning Board meeting.
The plan, they said, would be a “campus for the future” that would “heal a blighted property and come close to a net-zero carbon building and site.”
If approved, the new facility would be built in two phases, with the first phase breaking ground in July 2024. At that time, the first of two research and development laboratories would be built to house 223 employees. Plans call for the construction of a two-level parking garage.
According to documents presented by the company, the second laboratory and an expansion to the garage would be built sometime in the future. That lab, the documents indicate, would house 237 more employees. A lobby would connect the two buildings and a walkway would connect the garage to the first lab.
Representatives of the biotechnology company last year purchased the 50 acres that includes the 10-acre Manchester Athletic Club campus, extensive woodlands and the abandoned quarry. The parcel is close to Gentlees Road, Atwater Avenue, School Street and Route 128.
The main part of the proposed campus would be located behind the MAC and just east of the Brady Industrial Park, according to company officials.
Beverly-based attorney Mark Glovsky appeared before the Planning Board on behalf of Cell Signaling.
“We need your guidance in order to make the next two steps before we’re prepared to file our application with the board, which we’re hoping will happen in June,” he said, noting board last year enacted comprehensive parking requirements.
“Your new parking provisions specifically give the Planning Board the right to deviate from or modify the parking requirements if what is being proposed would enable a better project,” Glovsky said. “We think that after you’ve heard our presentation here tonight, you will agree with that.”
“Surface parking would cost between $1.5 and $2 million,” he said, pointing out the garage would cost will cost approximately $15 million.
“This is a significant investment that Cell Signaling anticipates making and they want to be sure that it’s designed correctly and satisfies your requirements,” he said of the garage.
“No business wants to develop a site with insufficient parking,” Glovsky said. “It would make no economic sense to be investing the kind of money that Cell Signaling is going to be investing in this 40-acre project with insufficient parking and, obviously, the town wants sufficient parking.”
Cell Signaling Technology (CST) has campuses on Trask Lane in Danvers and Tozer Road in Beverly. The Danvers site is the corporate headquarters and also has research and development functions, while the Beverly site is primarily a manufacturing facility, according to Craig Thompson, CST’s senior vice president of global operations.
“With the addition of the site on Atwater Avenue, we now have three sites here on the North Shore,” said Thompson. “The idea is that with the campus in Manchester, that’s going to allow us to primarily focus on the expansion of our (research and development) capabilities, as well as corporate functions.”
According to Thompson, company officials have spent the year since buying the property on building design and obtaining permitting for the project. He said the company plans to develop site plans into next year.
He said Phase One of the project —Research and Development and corporate offices — could be open by 2026.
Founded in 1999, Cell Signaling Technology employs more than 600 people worldwide.
