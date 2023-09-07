The City of Gloucester has issued more than $38 million in bonds and notes to finance various municipal capital projects, said Mayor Greg Verga and Chief Financial Officer John Dunn.
The city received 14 bids for a 20-year, nearly $13.8 million general obligation bond issue on Aug. 23. The winning bidder was Huntington Securities Inc. with an average interest rate of 3.533%.
The bond issue will help the city pay for improvements to Stage Fort Park, the Gloucester High School flood barrier, security at Gloucester High and O’Maley Innovation Middle schools; Massachusetts School Building Authority reimbursable costs for the new East Veterans Elementary School, non-MSBA related costs for the school project.
It also addressed repairs to modular classrooms at the Beeman and Plum Cove elementary schools, IT infrastructure, new windows at O’Maley; Babson Water Treatment Plant upgrades; as well as water and sewer meters, and sewer improvements.
Regarding the issuance of short-term debt, the city received five bids for a 358-day, $24.75 million bond anticipation note issue. BofA Securities was the winning bidder at an average interest rate of 3.608%.
This issuance involves a septic loan program, the police station renovation project, the Concord Street Bridge project, East Veterans Elementary School project costs reimbursable by the MSBA, the Rose Baker Senior Center roof, 2020 water system improvements, 2021 water system improvements, infrastructure improvements on Mt. Pleasant Avenue, 2020 sewer system improvements, 2021 sewer system improvements at the Water Pollution Control Facility on Essex Avenue, 2021 sewer system improvements regarding inflow and infiltration, and the two new harbormaster boats.
Before the sale, S&P Global Ratings, a municipal bond credit rating agency, affirmed the City’s AA underlying rating and assigned the SP-1+ rating to the notes, the highest short-term rating attainable.
The AA rating is the third highest bond rating available from the credit rating agency, and reflects the city’s high-quality financial condition and low credit risk, the city said.
“The city has created a steady, positive financial and economic landscape, and our financial team has ensured we maintain strong fiscal policies, practices, and management,” Verga said in a prepared statement. “As a result, the city is able to receive highly competitive interest rates to the benefit of all taxpayers.”
The bids for the bonds and notes were accepted at the offices of the city’s financial advisor, Hilltop Securities Inc., in Boston.
