Conservation gatherings slated for Chebacco Lake

Essex is beautiful.
So beautiful in fact, it has drawn the interest of a new and young conservation group.
The Beverly-based Conservation Club is slated to meet at Chebacco Lake in Essex on Wednesdays from March 29 to May 31.
The organization, funded in part by New England Biolabs Foundation, is designed to inspire young people, ages 10 to 14, who are interested in working collaboratively with a group to learn about the great outdoors.
Meetings will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The organization chose Chebacco Lake partly because of its access to mature woodlands, streams and as a place to canoe. The Conservation Club is part of Kestrel Educational Adventures, which has been around for about 20 years, according Jessica Kagle, Kestrel’s founder and program director.
“The Conservation Club has always been my favorite program,” Kagle said. “We all work together to choose a project of community importance.”
Kestrel’s website says it is a natural science education organization “connecting people of all ages with meaningful learning adventures.” The organization aims to inspire a “sense of wonder, understanding and connection to the natural world through playful, outdoor, scientific inquiry.”
Kestrel said that when students participate in the Conservation Club, some of the shyest members become outspoken leaders who care for other kids.
“I think they see themselves as people who have something important to contribute to the community,” Kagle said. “They see themselves as people who have a real relationship with the natural world. It develops their love, understanding and care of wildlife.”
Kagle called the club’s work “biophilic:” something that touches upon “everyone’s innate love of living things.” The club’s efforts take participants on canoeing journeys to make observations of the area’s natural wildlife.
Some of that activity, Kagle said, includes observing the way beavers go about building dams and lodges. Students have also placed trail cameras outside to be activated when animals pass by.
“All of our projects are useful to the community,” she said. “It helps connect the community to the land around them. We once did an otter video. We also found rare amphibians on land near wetlands, near a vernal pool.”
The club, started in 2008, has about 12 participants for each 10-week session – one in the spring and another in the fall.
The organization strives to encourage participants to build their confidence and also conduct conservation projects, Kagle said.
The organization’s fee for the 10-week program is $50. Registration fee waivers are also available. Kagle also said she is currently looking for a “home base,” something that might be located in the woods.
For more information about The Conservation Club, those interested are urged to contact Kestrel Educational Adventures at 617-290-2258. Its website is www.kestreleducation.org.
