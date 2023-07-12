ROCKPORT — For the ninth year, Découvert Fine Art, in downtown Rockport, celebrates Bastille Day with an artist exhibit, which this year features works by Gloucester’s Kathleen George.
Additionally, the show features work by Rockport sculptor Mark Drury, who was the featured artist last year and whose works sold out.
The show, “Touch Stone,” opens Friday, July 14, from 7 p.m. to 10, and runs through Aug. 14.
Both artists share a joy for life and a joy for art, something they have in common with gallery owner Steven Law.
Law and his late partner, Donald Stroud, began the Bastille Day exhibition as a way to spotlight artists who they believed deserved wider recognition.
This is one way the gallery, which specializes in European master drawings, branches out to showcase contemporary artists.
Last year’s exhibition ignited a creative spark for George, who is a friend of Drury, whose work served as an inspiration to begin a series of paintings exploring the shapes, arrangements, textures and colors of stones on Cape Ann.
“This naturally morphed into painting the local stones of Cape Ann. What I love about these paintings are the decisive and bold lines, the subtle and intricate layers created by paint over copper leaf. Far from being still and quiet, these stones crack. They shift. They balance and fall atop one another. They reveal that objects of great strength and ancient symbols of immovability are also broken and changed over time.,” said George in an artist statement.
Meanwhile, Drury has created new sculptures for this show.
“I’ve been roaming around the Headlands, Andrews Point and hiking the trails in Dogtown throughout my life. All over Cape Ann are glacial erratics, stone walls, granite blocks cut from the local quarries protecting the harbors, outcroppings of granite and basalt ledges. They have names, hold energy and memories. I’m drawn to their shapes as abstractions. My work draws attention to the rough natural beauty of this place. Magic is all around us. As Einstein said: There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle,” said Drury in an exhibition statement.
Works sold from this exhibition will benefit the LawStroud Foundation, a nonprofit public charity dedicated to increasing compassion in the practice of medicine.
George and Drury share similar histories. Both had artists in their families. Both went to art school, and work at jobs that provide steady incomes to support their families: Drury is a designer, and George is a nurse serving the homeless in Boston.
Law said that both experimental artists strive to create work that is ambitious and imbued with meaning.
George’s biggest evolution came in 2015 through experimentation with copper leaf.
“I knew artists that used metal leaf squares. I was also familiar with gold leaf in icons and illuminated pages. Still, adding copper leaf, a liquid adhesive and sealer to my shopping cart at a local art supply store was an impulse buy that led to a profound and surprising transformation in my art,” said George in her artist statement. The experimentation began: applied, painted over, then scratched out. This is particularly effective in my stone paintings because examined closely one can always discover a metallic quality in rocks or stones, precious earth materials glued together through a natural process.”
The artists are eager to share their work and their artistic evolutions.
“I really love this series of paintings,” wrote George. “Stones, yes, but they are in shadow. They are in light. Someone recently commented, ‘But how is it that you make stones speak?’ My answer: Art does what it always does. It beckons and murmurs. It tells a story, leaves mind-bending beauty within us that rattles around long after we move away from it. It provides a place of rest and stillness. It cracks and changes us.”
