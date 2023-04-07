For those worried that short-term rentals booked through Airbnb and other hosting platforms might be gobbling up the Gloucester’s affordable housing stock, or for those who would just like to rent out a room or two on occasion, the City Council is proposing new rules for short-term rentals.
A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, during the council’s remote meeting on Zoom, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Short-term rentals are defined in the proposal as units rented for less than 30 consecutive days.
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross, who has proposed these changes, said Gloucester has 350 short-term rentals registered with the state.
A search for a room for one guest from April 7 to 8 on Airbnb’s website for Gloucester showed 89 listings as of Thursday afternoon, the vast majority located around Cape Ann and the North Shore. Rents for the eight listings in Gloucester ranged from $200 a night for a private room to $799 a night for a home, with the totals including fees for cleaning and Airbnb’s service fee.
The proposed ordinance changes state short-term rentals cannot exceed in the aggregate 120 consecutive or nonconsecutive days a year when the operator is not occupying the unit during the stay.
Existing short-term rental operators with a valid registration certificate with the state Department of Revenue would be exempt from the 120-day-limit, but they would be required to register locally. Operators would have 180 days from when the rules go into effect to register and be exempt from the 120-day provision.
Gross said he plans to propose an effective date of Jan. 1, 2024.
The proposed rules would also limit a short-term rental to two guests per guest bedroom plus an additional two guests. An operator may also offer bedrooms within their primary home as a short-term rental for 365 days a year.
The proposal would prohibit hourly rates, and rentals for less than 10 consecutive hours. Commercial and private functions and weddings would be forbidden in short-term rentals.
“This regulation is designed to allow for the operation of such rentals for Gloucester property owners, protect the health and safety of renters and residents, ensure the primary use of such rentals remains residential, and ensure that the operation of such short-term rentals will not be a detriment to the character and livability of the surrounding residential neighborhood,” according to the proposal.
Gross said in an interview “We are thinking more about investing in our community instead of investing in a portfolio.” He said the seaport has a shortage of real estate, and could experience a loss of permanent housing to short-term rentals as has been the case in other places that see lots of tourists.
The aim is to maintain rentals for residents. He said anecdotally, home prices have been driven up over the past 20 years by people with deep pockets buying secondary homes. The average value for a single-family dwelling in Gloucester is $799,238 in fiscal 2023, a 16.1% increase from fiscal 2022, according to the webpage for the assessors’ office.
Among the proposed changes, new and existing operators of short-term rentals who are registered with the state would have to file an application with the Inspectional Services Department for a local permit.
Existing short-term rental operators would have 180 days from the effective date of when the new rules go into effect to register for a short-term permit, exempting them from the requirement that short-term rentals that are not part of an operator’s primary residence can only be rented for a total of 120 days a year.
Short-term rentals would require an annual permit with a fee set by the City Council.
Operators would have to carry $1 million in liability insurance as required by state law.
Those renting out rooms would have to make available to guests the trash schedule, parking regulations, the city’s noise ordinance and the location of fire extinguishers and gas valves in the unit.
In addition, operators would also have to make available 24-hour emergency contact information and comply with state and local health, sanitary, fire and building codes. They must also certify the unit has functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
