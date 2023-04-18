Council hikes commercial dockage fees less than proposed

Gloucester’s City Council approved a hike in dockage fees at the city’s two commercial marinas from $4 per foot to $6 per foot, a 50% increase, and approved new rules to allow a water taxi/shuttle at Solomon Jacobs Public Landing on Harbor Loop.
The Waterways Board had proposed a 100% increase in dockage fees from $4 per foot to $8 per foot at the Harbor Cove (the I-4, C-2 lot off Rogers Street) and St. Peter’s marinas.
Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro said it’s been more than 20 years since the last increase, with the added revenue necessary for much-needed repairs. He said slip fees generate about $40,000 under the old rate.
The council OK’d the fee hike and other various changes to the city’s Waterways Administration ordinance after a lengthy public hearing April 11.
“I would like to oppose the 100% raise on the St. Peter’s and the (I-4,C-2) rent,” said commercial fisherman Capt. Bill Muniz. “I do realize it has to go up to something at some point, somewhere, but I oppose the 100%.”
“To increase the fees there, it seems unjustifiable,” said Doug Germain, whose fishing vessel is at I-4, C-2, where he has been a tenant for two years. He said the floats are “shaking apart,” he has to move his boat in rough weather, and the hoist does not work half of the time.
“I just don’t see the increase there when there’s no work being done to maintain the place,” Germain said.
Ciarametaro did not dispute the marinas were in rough shape, but he said he is working to get the hoist in working order in time for lobster season. The need for upkeep is why the city is increasing fees.
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross moved for a smaller increase of $6 per foot.
“I think the $8 was a little bit much,” Gross said. The city’s marinas cannot be compared to others in the area, such as the Jodrey State Fish Pier, that have higher dockage fees but are also better maintained, he said.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow said the city would still be subsidizing the fishermen even with dockage fees going from $120 to $160 a month — depending on the size of the slip — to $240 to $320 a month.
“Instead of looking at it as a 100% increase on whatever it was last year, you’ve got to look at the fact that some of these boats haven’t had an increase in over 20 years,” Grow said.
Gross’s amendment to $6 per foot passed by a 5-4 vote with Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard, Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan, Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil and Grow opposed. O’Neil was the lone dissenter on the main motion to hike the dockage fees.
Friki Tiki concerns
Councilors also approved rules designating the floats at Solomon Jacobs for transient recreational tie-ups along with a process to create a water taxi/shuttle there. A Boating Infrastructure Grant that funded the creation of the dockage in 2016 limits use of the docks primarily to transient recreational boaters, Ciarametaro and others said.
Forrest Turner, captain on the harbor cruise boat Friki Tiki, was concerned about limiting Solomon Jacobs to transient recreational tie-ups.
“That is going to negatively impact our business quite a bit,” Turner said.
Steve Douglass of Harbor Tours Inc., who operates a water shuttle business, said he was opposed to limiting Solomon Jacobs Landing to recreational uses only.
While he applauded the creation of fixed vendor spot for a water taxi there, he said these docks were the safest, deepest and most appropriate town landing for all mariners from Gloucester and out-of-town.
“I don’t understand how I can just kind of let this business die as a result of my not being able to pick people up and drop them off at the Solomon Jacobs Landing because there is no other place to do it,” lamented the Friki Tiki owner Regina “Ginger” Attaya of Rocky Neck Avenue.
Ciarametaro said it wasn’t just the Friki Tiki, but an over-usage by about 15 to 18 commercial entities of what is the only public recreational tie-up on the Harbor Loop side of the Inner Harbor in the Designated Port Area. He said there are other landings in town that are available.
