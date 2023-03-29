When the Topside Bistro opens Wednesday in Gloucester, local diners will find an invigorated menu and a couple of experienced restaurateurs, one a Rockport native, filled with ideas.
Teddy Spiegel, general manager of the Topside Bistro, and his wife, Hope Lattof Spiegel, general manager of The Studio, across Gloucester’s Inner Harbor, are at the helm of this new dining establishment.
Formerly the Topside Grille & Pub, the 35-year-old restaurant is located in the heart of the downtown waterfront at 50 Rogers St., and reopens with a new look, a new chef and dining options ranging from comfort food to the New England favorites of residents and visitors.
The new management team has created a broad food and imaginative bar menu, and they are ready to welcome diners when it opens March 29. The restaurant will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to midnight, with an all-day menu.
In the kitchen is Salvatore Valenti, who most recently served as executive chef at The Studio on Rocky Neck, a sister restaurant.
Part of the Spiegels’ vision is to offer house-made pastas, and incorporate goods from the extended family’s farmstand to provide seasonal farm to table options.
“All the seafood is sea to table, and everything is locally sourced,” said Teddy Spiegel. “Our breads are from Virgilio’s bakery, and we have the best coffee and espresso.”
The management wanted to keep the name but add a special touch with local comfort food “but elevated,” said Teddy Spiegel, whose surname doesn’t reveal his food-centered Italian and Lebanese heritage.
Highlights from the “starters” menu include Clams Casino — local littlenecks stuffed with garlic-butter, bacon and breadcrumbs topped with Romanesco sauce; broccoli rabe spring rolls with whipped ricotta, toasted garlic chili flakes with sweet honey aioli; the chef’s New England clam chowder; Bistro brined wings; and Chef Sal’s house-made raviolis with seasonal fillings.
Entrees include honey-soy glazed grilled Atlantic Salmon, pork Osso Buco, a 12-hour braised bone-in pork shank; an eight-ounce brisket and short rib Bistro Burger on a toasted Virgilio’s brioche bun; vegetarian stir fry; a creamy parmesan scallop risotto and baked haddock.
The bar menu is equally creative.
An example of the craft cocktails includes espresso martinis courtesy of the Topside’s Lavazza espresso machine; the Bistro Manhattan with Larceny Small Batch bourbon, Carpano Antica, angostura bitters and Luxardo; and many others, along with a selection of beers and wines.
Earlier this week, there were two seatings in a test run.
“The feedback was amazing and everyone walked out happy and enjoyed the experience,” Teddy Spiegel said. “And the first wave of people were raving about it to the second seating.”
The couple met in San Diego during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got married over there and came here to visit,” he said. “I lived in Boston for years but had never been to the North Shore and all I knew was the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’ and I wanted to visit the Crow’s Nest.”
After the visit, the couple made the decision to move back East to Cape Ann. Both know the industry well.
In California, Teddy Spiegel, 44, was general manager of several restaurants and co-owner of a couple of places. He grew up in this industry with his family owning fine dining restaurants in the Chicago area where he was raised. He has worked in restaurants in many major U.S. cities.
After the move to Cape Ann, they were linked up with the realty group that owns The Studio and The Topside building among its holdings.
“The amazing thing about the management group is that when they put trust in their general managers, they let us run with it,” he said. “With the Topside Bistro, it’s been a collaboration among my wife, myself and Sal, our chef.”
In homage to Gloucester’s famed arts community, Topside Bistro will feature local artist installations changing every two months with the option to purchase artwork. The first showcase will be works from photographer Jason Mailo.
For more information, visit www.topsidebistro.com.