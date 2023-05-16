ROCKPORT — First the barriers for outdoor dining went up in downtown.
Then, they were taken down.
Now, they’ve reappeared.
On Monday, Select Board member Paul Murphy said the barriers are seasonal and designed for outdoor dining. He said the board unanimously approved the applications for the barriers for restaurants at a meeting in April.
Murphy said the effort supports the town’s restaurants.
“Any restaurant can apply for outdoor dining,” he said. “It does help the restaurants greatly.”
According to Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira, the barricades are part of the town’s outdoor dining program which was first put in place in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Select Board voted to support the program during its April 11 meeting, Vieira said. The season, he said, runs through Oct. 31.
The charges for the equivalent of one parking space is $250, outdoor dining areas that take up two parking spaces are charged $500 and the space for three parking spaces costs $750, according to Vieira.
“The barriers are put in place as a safety measure,” Vieira said. “Similar programs have been put in place in many municipalities the last few years.”
But at least one resident disagrees the idea is good for Rockport.
In a letter to the editor mailed to the Times last week, Francis Way resident George Grimes urges Rockport residents to speak out and contact town officials “to protest this abomination.”
“I have lived in Rockport my entire life and have witnessed many changes, which were inevitable, be they good or bad. Let’s not tolerate those changes that can be avoided,” he writes.
Grimes said the practice presents a safety concern as the barriers force people to walk into the street to go around them.
“I am disappointed that this situation has been allowed to exist,” writes Grimes. “It is clearly one in which certain businesses have taken advantage of a national emergency so that they can increase the bottom line.”
Regarding any safety concerns expressed regarding the practice, Murphy said before the Jersey barriers were erected, the idea was reviewed by the Department of Public Works and the Rockport Police Department, in addition to being unanimously supported by the Select Board.
“It’s been vetted and there are checks and balances,” said Murphy. “They’ll be taken up in the fall. It’s definitely for the summer season and into the fall.”
“People clearly enjoy dining outside,” said Murphy. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”
He pointed to one drawback: the loss of between five and ten parking spots taken up for the dining areas.
According to Vieira, three restaurants are participating and two others are eligible.
Those participating in the program include:
• Feather and Wedge – Using three spaces, with barricades in place.
• Hula Moon – Using two spaces, with barricades in place.
• Fresco’s – Using the equivalent of one space, with no barricades used (not in the roadway).
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.