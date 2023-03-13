ESSEX — Town officials are eyeing the possibility of buying a second lot on scenic Apple Street. Selectmen are slated to meet Monday evening to discuss the idea.
In November, Essex leaders were given the green light by Town Meeting to spend $1.15 million to purchase the 11.5-acre parcel at 30 Apple St. Article 11 was approved by the necessary two-thirds majority at the gathering.
Now, town officials are turning their attention to 31 Apple St. across the road. This property amounts a 9.6-acre parcel, more or less, according to a recent public notice.
Those wishing to be heard on the matter may appear at a public hearing on Monday. The hearing is to be held during the Board of Selectmen’s regular meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium of Town Hall, 30 Martin St.
When asked about plans for the parcel or the likely cost to acquire the land, Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki referred questions to Ruth Pereen, chair of the Board of Selectmen.
Pereen said Friday the town has choices regarding the property.
“Right now, there are a lot of different options,” she said. “This is an opportunity to do something. We look forward to putting this forth to the community to see what they would like (to do) with this parcel.”
Pereen emphasized the possible purchase of 31 Apple St. will not increase taxes.
“We have the money to buy that piece of land. This will not increase your taxes,” she reiterated. “We have the money.”
Regarding Monday’s hearing on the proposed purchase, Zubricki said the public hearing is legally required.
“(The hearing is) in order for the town to potentially exercise its right of first refusal for purchase of a property that had been held in Chapter 61a status,” he said.
According to the state’s website (www.mass.gov), Chapter 61A pertains to property deemed to be used for either agricultural or horticultural use.
Zubricki said it is his understanding the two Apple Street properties have been held by the same owner. He added the town has already exercised its right of first refusal regarding 30 Apple St.
The parcel at 31 Apple St. is owned by Peter M. Sherwood, trustee of the Lydia C.F. Sherwood Revocable Trust; and H. Whitney Wagner, trustee of Bothsides Realty Trust and personal representative of the estate of Minot A. Frye (the ‘owners’), according to the public notice.
The Notice of Intent to sell and accompanying documents submitted to the town by the owners may be reviewed in the town clerk’s office at Town Hall. Office hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“It remains to be seen whether the Town Meeting will also vote to appropriate funding for 31 Apple St.,” Zubricki said.
In the meantime, town officials are waiting to schedule a closing on 30 Apple St., something Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki predicted should take place within the next 60 days.
The purchase of 30 Apple St. was partly based on the need for more reliable access to the town’s Department of Public Works and transfer station. Currently, access to the Public Works yard is made by travel over an aging culvert on Landing Road, according to Zubricki.
The plan for that property, according to town officials, is to create an alternative route from Apple Street to the Public Works yard and transfer station.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.