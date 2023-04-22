ESSEX — The event “Essex in Bloom,” designed to celebrate businesses in town, will be held the weekend of May 19 to 21.
This marks the first year for the event, which will include food, drinks, art instillations and music. According to Jodi Harris, chair of the Essex Development Committee, Essex in Bloom is designed to attract “off-season customers” to businesses in town.
“There will be activities throughout town that will engage young and old alike hosted by the town and the business community,” said Harris. “This will result in a playbook for businesses to use if they chose to continue this event in the coming years.
“I think this event could be a spring staple off-season event.”
Essex in Bloom is funded, in part, by a grant from the state’s Local Rapid Recovery Plan Program. The program was part of the Baker-Polito Recovery Plan and was aimed at “revitalizing downtowns, responding to the effects of COVID-19 on local businesses and prioritizing actions and strategies.”
“This is being presented as a festival to attract people to Essex to enjoy the festivities in town,” said Harris. “It says, ‘Essex welcomes you to come visit us’.”
Carmon Emery volunteers for the Essex River Cultural District, part of the Essex Cultural Council. She helps with the social media for Essex in Bloom, which will include postings on Facebook and Instagram.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community to bring business to Essex,” said Emery.
Information about the event can be found at www.essexma.org/bloom and also via “Spring Into Essex,” a Facebook event page.
As part of the event there will be sidewalk chalk artists, an amateur photo contest, a scavenger hunt, balloon artists, a community read and author talk and live music on Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, “flower flashes” will be setup in the downtown area. According to the Essex website, www.essexma.org, there will be food and alcohol for “sip and serve” events.
Also during the weekend event, an official ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 20, to commemorate the reopening of the Causeway bridge carrying Main Street (Route 133) over the Essex River.
The ceremony is slated to begin at 10 a.m.
Harris said several businesses are planning special events to dovetail with the “Essex in Bloom” theme including:
• Anna Hardy Design, 117 Eastern Ave., will host an event making floral headpieces.
• Musical performances will be held on the Causeway in front of Perkins Marine, 82 Main St.
• Essex County Greenbelt will host a “Birds, Bees and Butterflies” event on Saturday at its headquarters at the the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave.
“Come enjoy shopping, dining, music, nature events, artists, author talks, a story walk, flower flashes, a scavenger hunt and more,” said Harris. “We have encouraged all the businesses to spruce up their shops and restaurants early, putting their best ‘Essex in Bloom’ foot forward.
“We hope every business takes the opportunity to welcome visitors and entice them into their shop or restaurant.”
Photo contest
Part of the weekend will include the Essex in Bloom Photo Contest.
The deadlines for submissions to the contest is April 21 and voting for the contest entrants will take place from May 19 to 21. The winner will be announced the following week.
According to the contest rules, one photo per entry will be allowed. Those entering must agree that their photos might be used in future promotions of the town of Essex.
“Photos will be submitted to be considered by a jury of professional photographers,” reads the contest rules on the town’s website, www.essexma.org. “Up to 15 submissions may be selected as finalists to be displayed around town.”
The winner will receive a prize of $100, the second-place winner will earn a $75 prize and the third-place winner will get $50.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.