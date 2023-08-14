Essex looks at options for kids' summer program

ESSEX — Town officials are planning to issue a request for proposals (RFPs) for running the town’s summer program at Centennial Grove.
But information recently provided estimates attendance costs for any camp program there may jump by as much as four times the current price of Camp Dory, the Ipswich YMCA’s summer day program at Centennial Grove. That is encouraging selectmen to take a close look at applicants when the RFPs go out and come back.
The town’s contract with the YMCA was signed 10 years ago and is expiring.
Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki presented selectmen with information about several camp enrichment programs, including Camp Dory, at their meeting on Aug. 7.
“Now, we need to (make) sure that the board is aware of what options are being offered and what the maximum pricing would be,” said Zubricki. “Prices have risen sharply. So, now we’re looking for an eight-week resident program fee not to exceed $2,000 and a four-week not to exceed $1,000.”
Currently, the YMCA charges $490 for the eight-week program, according to Selectman Peter Phippen. But he said other camps being considered can charge hundreds more, as much as $2,000.
“That’s just an estimate,” Phippen said. “That’s just something that’s been thrown out there.”
“I know there are families that have more than one kid in the program,” he said. “It seems like it’s a pretty steep increase for families that have even one child in the program.”
Phippen said town officials and selectmen want to keep prices affordable.
“The idea is to consider other camps and see what they’re charging,” he said. “The board feels that a jump of four times is a significant increase. We want to give our residents a good deal to go to the camp.”
Selectman Alva Ingaharro also questioned the potential costs being charged.
“I like that they do financial aid, but you don’t know,” she said.
Zubricki said financial aid is offered by the YMCA for families who struggle to pay the tuition for Camp Dory. The YMCA, he said, offers both half-day and a full-day programs for participants at the Centennial Grove site with most participants attending the camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“One of the reasons we’re doing this so early is so that we can work through every issue and not have to rush at it,” he said. “I will survey — whether it’s the YMCA or other youth camps — and understand what the pricing is.”
Phippen suggested the camp program prevents Essex residents from using the site for a number of hours each day.
Park hours at Centennial Grove are from sunrise to sunset. During July and August the park is closed to visitors on weekdays (excluding holidays), between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. while Camp Dory is in operation.
“I think people feel better about that if they know the people who are using that get a good deal,” Zubricki said. “If we make it a decent deal, it will be much more palatable.”
Zubricki said he planned to continue to study the matter.
“I’ll keep looking at it and next time I’ll bring back the information from the surveys I’m going to do,” he said.
Phippen said the RFPs are expected to be sent out in a few weeks.
“We’re still trying to determine what it might be,” he said. “We haven’t selected anyone at this point.”
Those with questions about renting Centennial Grove for activities are asked to call 978-768-6531.
