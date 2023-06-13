DANVERS — Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers recently received a three-year $150,000 grant from the Woburn-based Cummings Foundation.
According to Superintendent Heidi Riccio, the grant will be paid out in $50,000 installments over three years and will be used to help pay for construction projects at the school, including the renovation of Gallant Hall to create a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) Academy.
The grant money will be used to pay students and teachers who will work on the project during the summer and also during school vacations.
“We are incredibly excited and grateful to have received this grant, which will help us renovate Gallant Hall to add a much needed STEAM Academy,” said Riccio. “This grant allows us to provide additional opportunities for experiential technical learning during renovation.”
The STEAM Academy will include space for Design & Media Communications, Engineering Technology and Information Technology.
School officials say that as the need for additional seats at Essex Tech grows, the school is renovating existing space on the south side of the campus.
During the summer months, students in the building trades will renovate the space — creating classrooms and an “integration learning space” in a former vocational program area.
“The new academy bridges like programs where they share content and equipment,” said Riccio. “This will enhance opportunities to integrate curricula for our students enrolled in these programs with the intention of deeper learning.”
Essex Tech is one of 150 local nonprofits that will share in $30 million through the Cummings Foundation’s annual grants program.
The Cummings grant program primarily supports non-profits in Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties.
“The way the local non-profit sector perseveres, steps up and pivots to meet the shifting needs of the community is most impressive,” said Cummings Foundation Executive Director Joyce Vyriotes in prepared statement. “We are incredibly grateful for these tireless efforts to support people in the community and to increase equity and access to opportunities.”
Foundation volunteers discuss grant applications and determine which requests will be funded. Among these community volunteers are business and non-profit leaders, mayors, college presidents and experts in areas such as finance and diversity equity and inclusion.
The foundation and volunteers identified 150 organizations to receive three-year grants of up to $225,000 each. The winners included first-time recipients and also non-profits that had previously received Cummings grants.
This year’s grant recipients work in housing and food insecurity, workforce development, immigrant services, social justice, education, and mental health services. The non-profits are spread across 46 different cities and towns.
Cummings Foundation has now awarded $480 million to non-profits in Greater Boston. The complete list of this year’s 150 grant winners, plus the nearly 1,500 previous recipients, is available at www.cummingsfoundation.org.
