Essex's new Causeway bridge open to traffic

ESSEX — After more two years and $5.36 million spent, the new Causeway bridge carrying Main Street/Route 133 over the Essex River has opened to traffic.
Vehicles were seen driving over the bridge on Thursday.
The bridge opening came prior to its expected completion date at end of May, according to Kristen Pennucci, communications director for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Pennucci said traffic was shifted from the temporary bridge onto the new permanent bridge on Thursday at approximately 10 a.m.
But she and Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki cautioned some temporary closures may be needed in the coming days.
“Perhaps, when the final coat of paving goes on,” Zubricki said Friday.
“No full closures are anticipated,” Pennucci said. “However, there will be temporary, single lane closures/alternating traffic to support the completion of the remaining work items such as the final paving and pavement markings.”
Pennucci said the project is being completed on budget and approximately one year ahead of the contracted completion date of June 14, 2024. The The project formally started on Oct. 5, 2021.
“MassDOT appreciates the patience the community and the public has shown during the reconstruction of this important regional transportation asset,” said Pennucci. “Once traffic is shifted onto the new bridge, the contractor will be able to start the removal of the temporary bridge.”
Ruth Pereen, chair of the Board of Selectmen, praised the work done by the project contractor, MAS Building & Bridge Inc. of Norfolk.
“It’s so cool that they are coming in, in advance of their formal date of completion in June of 2024,” she said Friday. “I think it’s very exciting to have the bridge open again. They have done a fantastic job keeping a clean, neat and orderly project moving forward.
“I’m happy that we’re using the new bridge prior to Memorial Day as well to make the summer traffic less burdensome.”
Police Chief Paul Francis said the bridge’s completion will make traffic passing over the Causeway a safer proposition.
“For us, we’re happy it’s coming to an end,” said Francis.
Pereen said the Board of Selectmen is grateful to Essex businesses for their patience during the project. During the project, some large delivery vehicles were directed away from the bridge crossing to alternate routes, such as Route 128 and Route 1.
“We’re happy the businesses will back to normal operations,” said Pereen.
A formal bridge opening ceremony has been slated to take place on May 20 at 10 a.m. during the town’s Essex in Bloom weekend event, Zubricki said.
