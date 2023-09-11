The nonprofit Backyard Growers and the city have teamed up to launch a new farmers market at Burnham’s Field downtown starting in June 2024 after the Cape Ann Farmers Market failed to take root this year.
Backyard Growers is coming full circle as it began as an offshoot of the Cape Ann Farmers Market.
Backyard Growers educates students in schools with so-called “seed-to-fork” garden programs while also helping low- to moderate-income households, seniors and immigrant families learn how to grow their own food. Backyard Growers already operates a community garden at Burnham’s Field.
“We are thrilled that the Verga administration approached Backyard Growers to lead the new farmers market,” said Alison DiFiore, Backyard Growers executive director, in a statement. “The team who built the original Cape Ann Farmers Market created an amazing community resource and we’re honored to carry on the tradition of connecting Cape Ann through food.”
“We are excited to join forces with Backyard Growers to meet a need in our community and create a new tradition in Gloucester,” said Mayor Greg Verga in a prepared statement. “This program represents a step forward in creating more access to local, fresh, and nutritious food.”
DiFiore said in an interview the nonprofit’s board voted on Thursday to “enthusiastically” to take on the farmers market in partnership with the city.
There are still things to be ironed out.
The day when the market would be held has not been set, but DiFiore said given the extensive use of the ball fields, it would most likely be an afternoon to early evening market.
She said they are still fine tuning the exact location at Burnham’s Field, but it would be somewhere between the two raised garden bed areas of Backyard Growers’ Burnham’s Field Community Garden.
She also could not say which farms or vendors might participate, and they have not yet come up with a name.
Backyard Growers, which was founded by Lara Lepionka, began as a program of Cape Ann Farmers Market in 2010 with support from The Food Project to provide backyard gardens to families in downtown neighborhoods. In 2013, Backyard Growers became its own organization, according to its website.
Instead of locating at Harbor Loop, the I-4, C-2 lot on Rogers Street, or at Stage Fort Park, where the Cape Ann Farmers Market had been in the past, the farmers market is moving to what DiFiore said is one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in Gloucester.
She said the location has advantages of being walkable for many downtown households; it’s a short walk from the Gloucester commuter rail station; and there is plenty of parking in the lot at the end of Sargent Street, which she said can hold about 40 cars.
Burnham’s Field’s playground will also give families a safe place for kids to play while at the market.
There is also the opportunity to utilized paved walking paths to make the market more accessible. The city is in the process of installing new fencing around the park.
DiFiore added the new farmers market would provide a tie in with its existing programs, providing “a public platform for education and access.”
North Shore- and Cape Ann-based market vendors would be providing food and produce including fruit, vegetables, eggs, fish, baked goods, fresh cut flowers, and more with a focus on access to fresh food in a downtown food desert with not a lot of places to get fresh produce.
In 2022, just weeks after announcing the launch of its 17th season, the popular Cape Ann Farmers Market at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue went on hiatus.
The market had been proposed to return to a Stage Fort Park parking lot, not its previous location on the grass between the Visitors Welcoming Center and Tablet Rock, as it faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, first with drive-through markets and a smaller version on Harbor Loop.
Verga said during his transition to mayor nearly two years ago he met with the organizers of the market and there were discussions about moving it back to Stage Fort Park.
He said the city could get it back there, but not at the old location where the city had work planned. Instead, the city proposed a lower parking lot. Eventually, organizers reached out and decided not to go forward in 2022, Verga said.
In February 2023, Verga said the city reached out again, “and the response was pretty short, saying, ‘We are not going to be hosting a farmers market this year.” Verga said he and his wife enjoyed going to the Cape Ann Farmers Market, but also saw it had difficulties at Harbor Loop, and he wanted to see it back at Stage Fort Park.
“For their own reasons, they chose not to,” he said. The administration got plenty of feedback.
“A lot of people were angry at us, assumed we kicked them out, which was not the story,” Verga said. “And so, like, this is important to me, it’s important to a lot of people out there, what can we do? So that’s when we looked at the alternatives.”
Last winter, he said the administration started reaching out to others, including the organizer of the Magnolia Community Farmers Market and DiFiore.
“Alison sort of ran with it and the rest is history,” Verga said.
