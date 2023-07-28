Matthew Turner of Boise, Idaho, said one of the things on his bucket list was to take part in a high-dollar tuna tournament, and boy, did the 2023 Bluefin Blowout ever land him his wish — in a big, 719-pound way.
Turner and his two sons, Jakob of Boise and Keegan of Bozeman, Montana, drove across the country to Gloucester to take part in this week’s tournament at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort on Essex Avenue.
Matthew Turner said they wound up chartering the 45-foot fishing vessel Molly Jane out of South Portland, Maine, and captained by Kurt Christensen and his son, Erik. They reeled in a 719-pounder early the morning of the last day of the tournament to tale first place.
“I never expected to win it,” Turner said.
And they won even after catching and releasing a 550-pounder on Wednesday that Capt. Kurt Christensen knew would not lead the weigh-in.
“That was definitely unexpected but it was awesome,” said Turner, who had never been to Gloucester before and only met the Molly Jane crew about an hour before they set out to sea.
In all, 22 bluefin tuna with a combined weight of 10,271 pounds were weighed in during the Bluefin Blowout, which saw a record 85 boats take part this year. The tournament benefits the Alzheimer’s Association.
The prizes for the winning boat totaled more than $160,000, with the winning team donating $10,000 back to the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a Facebook post by Warren Waugh of Gloucester. He’s the managing partner and owner of Lyon-Waugh Auto Group of Peabody, which presents the tuna tournament.
“Well, it's a wrap. Probably one of the most exciting Bluefin Blowout tournaments in history. With a team from Maine, on a charter, catching the largest tuna on the last day at 719lbs,” Waugh wrote. He said organizers plan to present a check in a couple of weeks to the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts/New Hampshire. The Bluefin Blowout celebrated its 10th anniversary this past week.
A video posted to the tournament's Facebook page shows the moment on Thursday, July 27, when the monster tuna was weighed in on the dock and the weigh master announced “719" to shouts from the crowd, and high fives and hugs all around.
A momentous decision
“We can’t even process this whole thing,” said Kurt Christensen of Sebago, Maine, who with his son, Erik, and mate Brandon LeBlanc of Dixfield, Maine, caught the winner.
“It’s just unbelievable,” he said on the phone as the Molly Jane motored back to Maine.
Kurt Christensen said when he was contacted by the Turners about a month ago about chartering during a tournament, he told them about the opportunity to be in the Bluefin Blowout, and “they were all in.”
With boats heading out after 10 p.m. Tuesday, at around 6 a.m. Wednesday they reeled in their first fish — a 98-inch fish estimated to weigh 550 pounds, and Kurt Christensen estimated this would not even be in the top three, and with hindsight, he was right. The tournament runner-up reeled in by F/V Reel Deal weighed 689 pounds. F/V High Roller came in third with a 665-pounder.
However, when they fished all day Wednesday without a bite, they wondered if their gamble would pay off. Around 3 a.m. Thursday they got another bite.
“We made a good decision,” Christensen said. They arrived back in Gloucester around 11 a.m. in time for the weigh-ins that began at 1 p.m.
Turns out, Turner had never gone deep sea fishing for bluefin before.
Ready for a return visit
He said when he told one of sons he wanted to be in a big tuna tournament, he readily offered to go. So, they Googled around and found a tuna fisherman in North Carolina. That tuna fisher said such tournaments were not held where he was, so he put Turner in touch with a friend and eventually they wound up contacting the Christensens around late May or early June. Turner said he had never even heard of the Bluefin Blowout before.
He said they were offered the chance to charter during the tournament and they decided to “let’s do it,” Turner said.
“I bring good luck and sunshine,” Turner said about his first visit to Gloucester.
Turner and his sons left Idaho and Montana on the Sunday before the tournament, each taking turns at the wheel and stopping for just one night. They arrived at the tournament around 9 p.m. Tuesday, and met the Christensens for the first time not long before heading out to sea.
He said they would have been happy just to catch a bluefin tuna. About the decision to release the first 550-pounder they caught, Turner said: “If we could win it, let’s go for broke.”
“It was a surreal experience,” he added about winning the tournament.
When asked if they planned to come back to Gloucester for the Bluefin Blowout next summer, Matthew Turner said: “absolutely.”
“They already booked us for next year,” Kurt Christensen said.
“We have to come back and defend our title,” Matthew Turner said.