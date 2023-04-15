State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, was the recipient of the MassBio 2022 Legislator of the Year award which was presented to her by Massachusetts Biotechnology Council CEO and President Kendalle Burlin O’Connell.
The award was presented to Ferrante for her commitment to the biotech industry and her determination to foster innovation and enhance patient access in the Commonwealth, according to her office.
She received the award at this year’s MassBio Policy Leadership Breakfast held on Jan. 25 at the Omni Parker House in Boston, an event that featured Gov. Maura Healey as one of the speakers.
“I can’t overstate what an honor it is to be with all of you today,” said Ferrante in a video of the event posted online. Ferrante, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, said she had the honor to be able to sit next Dana-Farber Cancer Institute President and CEO Dr. Laurie Glimcher.
“In this room, I am very cognizant, very cognizant of what you all do because quite honestly , if it weren’t for all of you, and if was not specifically for Dr. Glimcher, and her team, I would not be here today,” she said.
Ferrante credited those in the room for their work, drive, passion, curiosity and scientific knowledge “and the quest for the extension of life which brings me to this, in this moment and in this time on this stage. It’s you,” she said.
“You could hear a pin drop as Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante, MassBio’s 2022 Legislator of the Year, relayed her own personal story about how this industry saved her life. and she didn’t stop there, speaking about the new opportunities that diverse and disadvantaged young people in her hometown of Gloucester are taking advantage of through GMGI’s biotech academy,” read a blog post about the event on MassBio’s website by Burlin O’Connell.
Ferrante, the vice chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, received a standing ovation from the room as she accepted the award.
“Representative Ferrante is a true advocate for the life sciences industry,” Burlin O’Connell told the audience, “but more importantly for patients.”
Ferrante had a vision for how the life sciences industry could play a role in her district, while also playing a pivotal role in securing critical funding in 2015 that resulted in the creation of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute or GMGI, Burlin O’Connell said. The institute not only produced new opportunities for the biotech industry on Cape Ann but also created a training program to give students hands-on lab techniques and job skills, she said.
Ferrante noted that she was asked to bring one guest to the event, but she said she need to bring an entire contingent from Gloucester, including Mayor Greg Verga, Gloucester Economic Development Director Sal Di Stefano, GMGI Executive Director Chris Bolzan, GMGI’s Science Director Andrea Bodnar, and GMGI Biotechnology Academy Education Director John Doyle among them.
She spoke at length about the idea 10 years ago to create a marine genomics cluster in Gloucester, better known for “The Perfect Storm,” the fishing industry and its beaches. She said that after her and others, including Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, practiced presentations to bring to life sciences industry leaders about getting GMGI off the ground, she asked them what part of the presentation that sold them.
“And the answer was, we all have summer residence or residences in Gloucester,” she said to laughs.
