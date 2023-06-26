Gas main replacement work has started on sections of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Haskell Street in East Gloucester and is expected to wrap up in mid-September, according the city.
National Grid and utility contractor New England Utility Constructors Inc. (NEUCO) are performing the infrastructure upgrades from 5 to 39 Mt. Pleasant Ave. and 36 to 47 Haskell St. from now until Sept. 20. Construction is taking place Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The city's update says the full length of Mt. Pleasant Avenue will have a binder coat of asphalt when the project is completed in September and a new top coat will be applied in the spring.
The work includes the marking out of underground utilities, excavation of the street to lay new gas main, relaying National Grid customer’s individual gas services and connecting that service to the new main, according to a National Grid letter to residents and businesses provided by the city.
Meters will need to be relocated to the outside of homes and businesses.
National Grid will contact customers when its crews are ready to connect their gas service to the new gas main. A representative will reach out to affected homes and businesses at least 24 to 48 hours in advance. For the crew to connect the service to the new main, they will need access to homes and businesses. This service line work takes a day and will lead to a temporary interruption of natural gas service. When the work is done, National Grid will dispatch a gas technician to turn on the gas meter and relight appliances.
Questions about the project may be directed by calling National Grid, 781-663-3120.