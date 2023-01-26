The recent award of a $117,000 Skills Capital Grant from the state in December for a state-of-the-art pneumatic compressor system to be used by several of Gloucester High’s Career and Vocational Technical Education programs was cause to celebrate.
It’s equipment that will replace outdated compressors that will be used for the automotive, advanced manufacturing and carpentry programs and the engineering lab and maker space.
The grant award also gave the Gloucester Education Foundation a chance to take funders, industry leaders and the organizations’ board and staff to see the CVTE programs up close and to see the impact its investments have been having over the past two years.
They got a view of the hands-on work of the programs from school leaders including Superintendent Ben Lummis, Science Department Program Leader John Barry, CVTE Coordinator Brenda Waslick, and various instructors and students. About 132 students at the high school are in CVTE programs, Waslick said.
Representatives of the Building Center were on also on hand along with Steve Buckley of Gloucester, the CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
The group toured the Automotive Tech, Carpentry, Electrical Tech, Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering programs.
Students were hard at work as the group toured instructor Jack Porter’s auto shop. About 61 students are in his program.
“And the kids are learning,” he said. “Look at them. They are all working.”
Carpentry instructor Steve Abell showed the group two sheds for the city’s new elementary school the carpentry students were building outdoors.
The Gloucester Education Foundation has provided $15,000 toward the compressor technology upgrade while the city has made a $10,000 commitment toward it.
In an email, Gloucester Education Foundation Executive Director Emily Siegel said that over the past two years GEF has supported the high school’s CVTE and engineering/robotics programs by giving:
- $120,000 in 2021 through a foundation that preferred to remain anonymous to support the hiring of Waslick to strengthen and expand the current four tracks.
- $50,000 a year from 2019 to 2024 from Lyon-Waugh Auto Group to hire a second instructor for auto tech.
- $22,000 for a solar panel project.
- $12,396 for robotics equipment upgrades.
- $7,274 for 3D printer equipment for the engineering lab.
“It’s just invaluable,” Waslick said of the support. “There is no way we could accomplish everything without the Gloucester Education Foundation. and it’s not exclusive to financing, by any means.” She said the networking and community support from the organization is invaluable.
“We wanted to bring in a diverse group of visitors from industries represented here, GEF board, funders, prospective funders, the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, to see the amazing work they are doing in the vocational programs and in the engineering program,” Siegel said. The idea was to hear what shops are doing and but also what the programs want to accomplish in the future.
They visited the machine shop and heard from advanced manufacturing/machine tech instructor Matthew Coye and senior Samuel Rodriguez, who is going into the military. The two explained how they use a computer to make a 3-D model of a part, such as a chess piece, and generate the G-code that the shop’s CNC machines read to create the part.
“Hopefully, this is what I’ll be doing in the military,” Rodriquez said of the machinist skills he is learning in advanced manufacturing at Gloucester High.
