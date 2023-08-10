The Gloucester Family Health Center at 302 Washington St. marked National Health Center Week with a visit by Mayor Greg Verga, who got a first-hand look at what the center has to offer.
The mayor viewed the dental suite downstairs and the patient exam rooms upstairs, and heard about the health center’s various services. He then presented the center’s officials with a proclamation declaring National Health Center Week, from Aug. 6 to 12, in the city.
Verga was accompanied by Margaret Brennan, president and CEO of Salem-based North Shore Community Health, which opened the Gloucester Family Health Center in 2008.
Brennan said the tour was to show off the work the center does “taking excellent care of our patients for almost 15 years now.”
Last year, North Shore Community Health provided care to more than 14,000 individuals in 67,000 in-person and telehealth visits. The nonprofit network has 10 service sites: the Gloucester, Peabody, and Salem Family Health Centers; the school-based health centers at Salem High and Peabody Veterans Memorial High; and behavioral health services at Bentley Academy, Collins Middle School, Horace Mann School, Bates Elementary School, all in Salem; and the Peabody Learning Academy at the Northshore Mall.
When asked what the need was in Gloucester for the community health center, Brennan said: “Big need. You know, primary care is always a need for people, there just isn’t enough of them and what we do is take care of anybody regardless of insurance or whether or not you have insurance.”
North Shore Community Health accepts most major insurance, but also “ensures that no one will be denied health services due to their inability to pay,” its website says. A sliding-fee program enables it to adjust fees for care based on household size and annual income. The center can assist someone without insurance enrollment.
Brennan said the nonprofit offers a comprehensive health-care model.
“We try to do a one-stop shop, there’s dental downstairs, upstairs there’s medical, behavioral health, there’s substance use disorder treatment, women’s health, one place for everything,” she said. The nonprofit also has a relationship with CVS and Walgreens for a steeply discounted pharmacy for patients.
Brennan noted Gloucester, as an island, has a geographic challenge to access health care with a mix of income levels. She said community health centers typically see anybody, but the “sweet spot is to be available for people who don’t necessarily have the means to travel or go where you need for health care. So, that’s what we’re here for.” The center sees patients from across Cape Ann and Ipswich.
Brennan said three doctors and nurse practitioners work out of the center and a nurse practitioner who works in Hawaii who does telehealth visits. She said patients seem to like telehealth visits, and most of these are video visits. Many of the behavioral health visits are also via telehealth. Such remote visits became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, which made in-person visits a challenge.
The Gloucester center cares for 2,500 patients annually, Brennan said. It’s adjacent to Addison Gilbert Hospital, with which it is affiliated. The building itself, which is owned by the hospital, includes four office condominiums. North Shore Community Health owns one of the condos and the hospital leases the other three units to it for a nominal fee.
“It’s a nice relationship,” Brennan said.
“It’s definitely filling a void,” Verga said. “I’m so glad they are here to, like the proclamation says, it’s the vulnerable populations who may not have any other choices or may choose to go without. Is it going to be groceries or going to get medical help? And, so we definitely have a need here for everything from substance abuse to people who don’t have regular access to dental care or other medical care. and here we are with the services all under one roof.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.