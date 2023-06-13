Gloucester hits pause on National Grid Main Street work

National Grid will be off Main Street by Friday, June 16, giving Main Street retailers and restaurants a breather.
The utility has been doing gas main work since January on various stretches of the street. The trench work has stretched from Flannagan Square to Angle Street.
The city, heeding an outcry from the downtown merchants, announced the demobilization last week.
Downtown Gloucester resident Peggy Russell, owner of the 13-year-old Pop Gallery shop at 67 Main St., said the work last week made the west end of Main Street practically impassable.
“Nothing says come visit us at Pop Gallery like caution tape in front,” Russell said.
Last week, a row of cones funneled Main Street’s one-way traffic away from the even side of the street. Normally, cars would be parked on both sides of the street with traffic squeezing by.
At issue was not the need for the gas main work, but the fact that holes were being dug and parking was being made scarce just two weeks prior to the start of St. Peter’s Fiesta during Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary, and merchants’ peak season.
It was expected the project would have finished by the spring, but the work was delayed — for reasons beyond city’s control, according to city officials.
“A week in the summer is a lost week, you don’t get a do over,” Russell said.
When the work restarted June 1, Russell said she got on the phone to Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil then started dialing and emailing. Instead of being stonewalled by City Hall, she said, “everyone I dealt with was receptive.” She said councilors reached out to her, including city officials and Council President Val Gilman, who had been serving as acting mayor while Mayor Greg Verga took some time off.
On Wednesday, June 7, one day after Russell spoke up at the City Council’s public hearing on the budget — she said she knew she was off topic, but she said she spoke up long enough to get the message out before she was told she was off topic — the mayor’s office announced it had instructed National Grid to stop its Main Street work, according to a post on Facebook.
Pam Tobey, the mayor’s director of communications and constituent services, said the mayor’s office had been aware of downtown businesses’ concerns and had been in contact with them. She said Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill and Public Works Director Mike Hale reached out to National Grid to make sure the work stoppage would not be a safety concern.
“We understand that the National Grid work on Main Street has been disruptive to businesses, residents, and visitors,” the city’s Facebook post said.
“The project will be stopped for the summer.” the post added. “National Grid and its subcontractors will begin the demobilization as quickly as possible. We anticipate they will be out of the area by ... Friday.”
Russell did some digging of her own and even met up with a supervisor from National Grid, who she said turned out to be from Gloucester.
She said having the work start at the beginning a month was tough. The store had just rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, and she said business was off that week compared with the same week last year. She said there is some discussion about crafting an ordinance to prohibit utility work on Main Street during the summer season unless it is an emergency.
“The expectation down here was that once Memorial Day passed, that the work would stop,” said former City Councilor Joe Ciolino, owner of The Weathervane gift shop at 153 Main St., last week. “And that’s always been the case. But if you go down there right now, here we are, we are almost to Fiesta and the streets are all clogged up. People are just avoiding downtown, let alone the visitors.”
Ciolino, director of the Gloucester Merchants Association, said he was glad Verga’s office stopped the work for the season.
A spokesperson for National Grid, Christine Milligan, said the city asked for the work to pause in light of the summer season and the city’s 400th anniversary celebration. She said crews had hoped to be done with the gas main work before summer, but the job became more complex given the nature of the existing utilities in the ground.
