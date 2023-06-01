SALEM — The owner of a Gloucester insurance agency has been indicted and arraigned in connection with an alleged embezzlement scheme that left client companies uninsured, according to Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.
Phyllis Palazzola, 56, of Gloucester pleaded not guilty when she was arraigned Tuesday in Essex Superior Court on eight counts of larceny by embezzlement over $1,200, two counts of forgery, and one count of unlicensed insurance practice.
Her business, Palazzola Insurance Agency, was also arraigned on eight counts of larceny by embezzlement over $1,200, and one count of unlicensed insurance practice.
In total, the Attorney General's Office alleges that Palazzola stole $39,010 in premiums from client companies.
Judge Kristen Buxton ordered Palazzola released on her personal recognizance.
Prosecutors allege that Palazzola embezzled the $39,010 from customers while working as an insurance producer at Palazzola Insurance Agency between May 2017 and September 2018. Palazzola took one or more payments, after suspension of her insurance broker’s license, from eight individuals, who paid her for their workers compensation insurance. However, Palazzola never bound the insurance policies, despite issuing fraudulent “certificates of insurance” to six of the eight affected businesses.
As a result of a complaint by one customer, the Massachusetts Division of Insurance investigated and revoked the insurance producer licenses for both Palazzola and Palazzola Insurance Agency on June 11, 2018, as part of a settlement agreement signed by Palazzola.
After the settlement, Palazzola informally transferred ownership of the agency to a family member and continued to work at the business for another 14 months, prosecutors say. During that time, prosecutors allege that she forged the signatures of customers on two separate occasions, binding them to insurance premium financing agreements to cover up her previous embezzlement.
Any member of the public who believes he or she may have been victimized by this conduct or has any information relating to others who may have been victimized are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office Insurance Fraud Tip Line at 617-573-5330.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Christopher O’Brien and Investigator Lashauna Craig, both of the attorney general’s Insurance and Unemployment Fraud Division, with assistance from Victim Witness Advocate Megan Murphy. Investigators from the Massachusetts Insurance Fraud Bureau also aided the investigation.