During what is turning out to be a mild February, some Gloucester officials are talking about outdoor restaurant wining and dining when the weather really warms up and COVID-19 public health emergency rules wane April 1.
“We have not yet put in any type of recommendation for outdoor dining for this summer but it is our jurisdiction,” said City Council President Valerie Gilman. Temporary outdoor dining rules had been approved for last year starting July 1 and sunsetting on Columbus Day.
“We are seeking input from restaurant owners and retail shops about possible opportunities for this summer,” said Gilman, who represents Ward 4. She said not many restaurants participated last summer, and retail shops were concerned about the number of spots on Main Street that were barricaded for seating throughout the day.
She said there’s a possibility of creating events such as block parties sponsored by the city or an organization such as the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, to bring people downtown weekends to dine outside.
Also being looked at are alternative ways of creating outdoor dining spots so that would not take up parking spots permanently during the week. She said whatever is decided, the city wants it to be a win for restaurants, retailers and the public.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is among those who have filed proposals to give cities and towns the option to make outdoor dining and drinking options permanent, without the need to seek final approval from state regulators.
“I think that shows local flexibility, which is a good thing,” Gilman said. She also said in a text message she liked the spirit of Tarr’s proposal “to extend and simplify outdoor dining permitting including granting outdoor liquor licenses locally.”
“Last summer’s outdoor zoning in Gloucester was only moderately successful largely because the required Jersey barriers for restaurant outdoor dining blocked valuable parking spots for retail shop patrons and less than half of our restaurants opted to participate,” she said.
She said the City Council’s Planning and Development standing committee would listen to suggestions from Main Street retailers, local restaurants, the chamber and the city’s Community Development Department.
Joe Ciolino, director of the Gloucester Downtown Association, disagrees with the push for outdoor dining on Main Street this summer.
“It’s hurting the downtown where parking is a premium,” said Ciolino, also owner of the Weathervane gift shop at 153 Main St. Last year, about 15 to 20 merchants signed a petition, spearheaded by Adam Farber, owner of Mark Adrian Shoes, opposing outdoor dining rules as they were proposed, Ciolino said.
Ciolino said outdoor dining can take up to 20 spots downtown and those spots are closed off during the day when retailers are open. He said retailers had wanted restaurants that offered outdoor dining to be open for lunch, so that the spaces would not languish unused. And the Jersey barriers were not pleasant to look.
“I hope this year the council starts to listen to the merchants instead of the restaurants,” Ciolino said, who added the merchants were happy to support restaurants during the pandemic and he understands that people enjoy outdoor dining. He said there are places that have outdoor dining that do not require parking be blocked off.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, chair of the Planning and Development Committee, said he personally favors outdoor dining, something that is popular in Europe, but he noted that the state is stuck in Puritan days when it comes to its liquor laws.
“It is a tough balance because the real estate is scarce,” he said. And, he said, the question may be how many restaurants want to offer outdoor dining downtown in the first place. Grow said he would like to figure out how to make it work and keep merchants happy.
Gilman said Melissa Teixeira Prince, chair of the city’s Licensing Board, shared with her an email from the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission reminding local licensing boards that state rules for outdoor dining were ending April 1.
“We are at the very beginning stages,” Teixeira Prince said. There is a lot to be sorted out, such as questions about whether seating capacity of a restaurant changes indoors if seats are added outdoors.
“Is it going to be temporary? Is it going to be permanent? We don’t know,” she said.
