Four Gloucester High students recently took part in a state business competition and one will be moving on to an international contest.
Gloucester High junior Brady Patten and freshmen Isla Black, Jessica Harvey and Velia Wrinn, all members of the high school’s DECA team, attended the State Career Development Conference at the Marriott Boston Copley Square on March 10 .
Black took second place in the Financial Consulting Event category.
In this event, Black had to organize and deliver a consultation for one or more products, services and customers. Black’s presentation aimed to convince a bank to transition more of its services to an online-only banking platform without compromising customer service.
Patten competed for the second year, this time in Quick Service Restaurant Management. In 2022, he had competed in the Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan category, taking first place at the District level.
Harvey competed in Principles of Business and Wrinn competed in the Principles of Marketing.
Each category had more than 40 competitors.
Black, Harvey and freshman Keira O’Brien will be attend the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida. from April 22 to 25. Black will prepare to compete in her Financial Consulting Event category, while Harvey and O’Brien will attend the elevate leadership workshops.
More than 3,366 students, advisors and chaperones took part in the State Career Development Conference, with 200 judges dedicating their time to either read manuals online prior to the conference or to spend a day in Boston evaluating students in person.
In addition, there were 20 exhibitors from colleges, DECA partners and vendors. Presenters included women entrepreneurs, former DECA members, TedTalk speakers, financial experts, and even an MIT professor who managed to dedicate time in between classes to talk to the students.
In addition, a total of $4,000 was raised for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in less than 12 hours through a silent auction of gift baskets.
The DECA International Career Development Conference is the culmination of the DECA year. More than 20,000 high school students, teacher-advisors, business professionals and alumni plan to gather for several days of DECA excitement.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.