Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 37F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.