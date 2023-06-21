This 400-year-old seaport is undertaking the first update to its master plan in 22 years.
The Gloucester Comprehensive Plan initiative was announced by Mayor Greg Verga last September as the city faced complying with the state law requiring MBTA communities to craft multifamily zoning districts. Th initiative came against the backdrop of several failed zoning amendments meant to spur the creation of more housing. That process had residents calling for more process, public engagement and overall planning.
It’s anticipated the plan will be completed in 2024.
Community Development Director David Fields emailed the City Council midweek that the city had contracted with Roslindale-based JM Goldson, an independent planning firm, to craft the comprehensive plan.
Fields provided the council with a document outlining the phases of the project, the timing of public meetings and community forums, along with what to expect over the coming months.
“A comprehensive plan articulates a series of goals, objectives, policies, actions, and standards intended to guide the decisions of elected officials and local government staff,” Fields wrote in his memo. “It is the foundational policy document for local governments and it establishes a framework to guide public and private decisions about future growth, preservation, and change within a municipality over the coming years.”
The comprehensive plan is meant to guide local decision making over the next decade on topics such as land use, demographics and housing, employment and economic development conditions, open space, natural resources and sustainability, cultural and historic resources, transportation and public services and facilities, Fields said.
The mayor’s office said the approximately $299,000 for the consulting firm that was hired as a result of a Request for Proposals process, came from $23 million the city received in COVID Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
The consultant’s team joined the Planning Board meeting on Thursday, June 15, to make an introduction and describe the first two phases of the process.
“We expect stakeholder interviews to take place with city staff, board/commission members, and community leaders throughout the month of July; the consultant team will be reaching out over the next few weeks to begin scheduling interviews,” Fields wrote.
The project is expected to take place in four phases:
Phase 1 is a fact-finding mission to review local plans and gather insight on current issues, a phase that will take place between now and September 2023.
Phase 2 will look at “Gloucester Tomorrow” and what the ideal future will look like for the city. This phase will run from October 2023 to February 2024.
Phase 3 involves thinking critically about how the city can achieve its goals, and this phase will run from March 2024 through July 2024.
Phase 4 will involve the plan’s finalization and adoption from August 2024 to December 2024.
A community forum on the comprehensive plan is planned for some time in September.
