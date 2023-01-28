Gloucester resident Tracy Curley was named earlier this month CEO of a leading technology company based in Lexington.
The company, iSpecimen, aims at “connecting life science researchers who need human bio-specimens with the billions of specimens available in healthcare organizations worldwide.”
Tom Chmura, an associate of Curley, sits on the Board of Directors of the North Shore Technology Council. The several hundred member group is comprised of technology executives in the region.
Curley herself serves as president of the association.
“It’s great that a woman in Gloucester is taking on these leadership roles,” said Chmura. “She’s had a challenging job.”
Chmura said Curley was able to lead the Technology Council through the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic, including instituting Zoom meetings for the organization’s membership.
“She’s managed things very well,” he said. “We’re still alive and well.”
Curley, who hails from Iowa, moved to New England in 1996.
She was named interim CEO in September and formally named CEO earlier this month. She also serves as CFO of iSpecimen.
“I stepped in at a critical time and there was a very smooth transition,” Curley said. “When I was asked to step into the role of interim CEO, it allowed me to look at the company through a different lens to make the company successful.”
While Curley would not specify the iSpecimen’s earnings, she pointed to what she said was a record fourth-quarter earning statement.
Last year, the life sciences technology company surveyed researchers and found 78% believed it was difficult to find the type and quantity of specimens (blood, urine, saliva, etc) they needed to do their work.
This is where iSpecimen steps in.
“We connect researchers to suppliers for the specimens they need to do their research,” Curley said. “Our technology platform is a vehicle that allows us to find those specimens that researchers need.
“We’re the only company in our industry that’s using a marketplace platform like this.”
According to the iSpecimen website, www.ispecimen.com, research specimens that are obtained “are collected for normal patient monitoring and care, as well as for basic clinical and epidemiologic research studies.”
Chmura said Curley “provided the leadership to make that happen,” adding her role in finances at iSpecimen laid the groundwork for her to become CEO of the company.
Chmura said Curley has taken on a more active role in advocating with government officials on behalf of technology companies.
“We’re especially focusing on helping high-tech companies deal with workforce challenges here on the North Shore and promoting new initiatives in this area,” Chmura said. “She’s a leader. I’m sure that’s why she got selected.”
Curley lives in the Annisquam neighborhood of Gloucester.
“She is a big fan of Gloucester,” Chmura said.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.