MANCHESTER — Conservation officials in Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex are gearing up for a hearing later this month slated to determine the future of a planned 40B development on Manchester’s Shingle Hill.
The the Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee meeting, according Manchester Essex Conservation Trust members, has been scheduled for Aug. 15 and will take place via Zoom.
Last year, the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals denied a comprehensive permit for the development of The Sanctuary, a 136-unit affordable housing complex, on Shingle Hill, which abuts the Manchester Essex Wilderness Conservation Area on School Street.
After the ZBA’s denial of the permit, developer Strategic Land Ventures appealed the decision to the Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee (HAC). The issue has been moving slowly through the legal process.
Greg Crockett, a trustee of the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, described the Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee meeting as a “closed pre-hearing conference.
Participating will be members of the Ten Persons Group, a citizen’s organization, and representatives of Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, Crockett said.
Patrice Murphy, executive director of the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, said the Housing Appeals Committee meeting will “establish the ground rules and the schedule moving forward.”
“I’m hoping we understand the role of the Ten Persons Group and I’m hoping we will have a tentative schedule of the upcoming events and details,” she said.
“I’m hoping the Housing Appeals Committee will uphold the ZBA decision and consider the environmental impact of this development,” she said. “It’s just one more step in a very long haul.”
Shingle Hill development plans
The Needham-based Strategic Land Ventureshad sought a comprehensive permit last year to build at the Shingle Hill site which, had it been granted, would have permitted the developer to bypass local zoning ordinances for construction.
Attempts to reach Geoffrey Engler, co-founder of Strategic Land Ventures, before publication were unsuccessful.
One concern with the proposal the Zoning Board of Appeals had expressed was access — with 136 units, there would be no easy way to get downtown or to the MBTA train station without a car.
After the Zoning Board of Appeals’ denial of the permit, Strategic Land Ventures appealed the decision to the Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee (HAC).
In addition, the town of Manchester filed motions with the Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) to support the Zoning Board of Appeals’ decision, and the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust filed two motions to participate in the proceedings as an “intervener.”
According to Crockett, the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust was denied intervener status last month but intervener status was granted to the Ten Persons Group, which includes trustees from the conservation trust as well as other concerned community members.
In addition, the state Housing Appeals Committee ruled that the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust may assist the Ten Persons Group in its advocacy.
“The importance of this ruling in favor of the (Ten Persons Group) cannot be understated,” said Crockett. “It is the first time that (Housing Appeals Committee) has granted intervention to a group seeking to protect the environment. This sets a precedent for future appeals, underscoring the importance and impact of (Manchester Essex Conservation Trust’s) land defense activities.”
Supporting the town
Crockett said the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust will “be there to support the town and the Ten Persons Group every step of the way,” adding the Housing Appeals Committee appeal process is “just the next part of this journey.”
“In the meantime, we continue to support the community’s efforts to find more appropriate and truly affordable solutions for the local need of housing,” said Crockett.
Both Crockett and Murphy said a public hearing, part of the appeal process, may take place later, but that details about that meeting have not yet been announced.
“The public hearing itself will take place in Manchester,” Murphy, said. “It has not yet been scheduled.”’
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com. Staff writer Michael Cronin contributed to this story.