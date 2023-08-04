The Happy Humpback Café at 2 Lexington Ave. in Magnolia plans to resurface this Saturday after its co-owner, chef Aaron Budak, spent the past five weeks recovering from a rare bacterial meningitis, an infection which could have killed him.
His wife, Miraj Budak, the restaurant’s co-owner, got him to the emergency room at Beverly Hospital just in time, and she credits the early treatment with antibiotics with saving his life.
With her husband on the mend, the café is set to reopen Saturday.
The café, which serves breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be open Wednesday through Sunday for the time being to give Aaron Budak a couple of days a week to rest and recuperate.
The café is one of less than a handful of places to get a bite to eat in Magnolia, and it was able to stay afloat thanks to an outpouring of support and donations through the GoFundMe crowdfunding site organized by Aaron’s older brother, Daniel, which raised more than $31,500 from 256 donations.
“We have had so much support, though, from friends and family and my brother set up a GoFundMe so we could take care of stuff and not have to close forever,” Aaron Budak said. “But everyone was super gracious and helpful with that.”
The money went toward bills, lost wages for employees, and supporting the Budaks who live in the Lanesville. The family includes 4-year-old twins Josephine and Stosh, and 2-year-old Mesa. The couple has known each other for 23 years, having met at band camp at the University of Rhode Island, and have been married for eight years.
Miraj Budak described the ordeal this way: “It was definitely, like, try not to think about what you are going to do if he dies.”
The Happy Humpback Café opened on Jan. 22, 2022.
Its breakfast-and-lunch all-day menu features a “Happy Burger,” coffee from Karma Coffee of Sudbury, and smoked haddock chowder to name a few dishes. Aaron Budak formerly worked as a chef in Boston for about 10 years at the former Gaslight restaurant in the South End.
“And we just try to do everything we can from scratch and make it fresh and give people, you know, a happy morning with good food to get their day going,” he said.
“The Magnolia community around here is great, we have awesome regulars. We have people who come in every day, we have people we see every other day,” said Aaron Budak, who said he misses seeing those people.
The couple overcame the challenges of running a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic. But on June 28, Aaron Budak came in at 4 a.m. to get the restaurant going and at 7 a.m. he texted his wife he had a headache he described as “annoying.” By the time his wife arrived around 9:30 a.m., he was lying down out back unable to finish a Caesar salad dressing recipe.
“The most severe head pain you could have,” he said. Miraj Budak thought her husband was having a stroke and took him to the emergency room. A CT scan came back clear, but a spinal tap’s cloudy fluid showed he had swelling around his brain and spinal fluid. Doctors started Aaron Budak on antibiotics.
She said the fact that her husband had antibiotics within three or four hours of the onset of symptoms is what probably saved his life.
“It was very, very grim when we got there and grim for a few days,” Miraj Budak said.
Aaron Budak said doctors know what kind of bacteria he had contracted but they could not say for sure where it came from. He said the infectious disease doctor at Beverly Hospital, Dr. Humera Kausar, saved his life.
“She said it’s very rare what was happening to me,” Aaron Budak said.
Aaron said he slept for five days, and received antibiotics through a port inserted into his arm. Back home, he had to take antibiotics twice a day for a month. He said his energy is slowly returning.
Needless to say, the café has been closed since the day he fell ill.
The Budaks praised their five employees who stuck by them, checking in every day and offering to help.
“They came into clean and reset this place up,” Aaron Budak said. “They are all excited for it to open again. We are the luckiest people to have the people that work for us.”
They have spent the last week and a half deep cleaning the restaurant, doing some improvement projects, and throwing away all the old food.
“We had to re-prep this whole place, so everything is fresh and ready to go,” Aaron Budak said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.