A coalition representing the Massachusetts lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state.
Gloucester lobsterman Arthur “Sookie” Sawyer, president of the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, and three other Bay State lobster fishers filed a class action lawsuit earlier this month against Monterey Bay Aquarium in California and the international Marine Stewardship Council, groups that consider lobstering a major risk to North Atlantic right whales, for recommending people not buy lobsters anymore.
On Monday, Maine industry groups, including the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, also filed suit against the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation.
Both the Massachusetts and Maine lobstermen say their livelihood is at risk after aquarium last year put their prized catch on a “red list” published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. The red rating means consumers should avoid American lobster caught by trap from the Gulf of Maine, Southern New England and Georges Bank stocks.
Seafood Watch put lobster on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare North Atlantic whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market. Endangered North American right whales number only about 340 and they’ve declined in recent years.
The Marine Stewardship Council quickly mirrored aquarium’s actions by dropping the American lobster from its list of sustainable foods.
State’s whale protection efforts
“They have gone overboard targeting Massachusetts when we’ve been doing everything,” Sawyer told the Boston Herald. “We have 100% closure right now. There is no place safer for right whales right now on the east coast than in Massachusetts waters.”
Sawyer and fellow lobstermen are barred from taking to Massachusetts waters until May 15, a measure the state Division of Marine Fisheries has implemented over the years to better protect the rare right whales.
When the waters do open, lobstermen use weak ropes, equipped with breakaway links built in, meaning it’s likely to part if a North Atlantic right whale encounters it.
The plaintiffs — Sawyer, Jarrett Drake of Marion, Bill Souza of North Truro, and Eric Meschino of Plymouth — are seeking $75,000 in damages for disparagement of their aquaculture product and interference with their proprietary rights.
The aquarium is taking exception to their suit.
The lawsuit ignores “the extensive evidence that these fisheries pose a serious risk to the survival of the endangered North Atlantic right whale, and they seek to curtail the First Amendment rights of a beloved institution that educates the public about the importance of a healthy ocean,” said Kevin Connor, a spokesperson for the aquarium.
The Seafood Watch assessed U.S. and Canadian fisheries using trap and gillnet gear along the East Coast after the feds in 2017 declared an “unusual mortality event” due to a significant die-off of the North Atlantic right whale from fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes, according to Monterey Bay Aquarium. It also found threats from fishing for Canadian Jonah, rock and snow crabs, and Atlantic croakers, cod, haddock and pollock, among others.
Massachusetts lobstermen and marine fishery officials say there is no evidence that lobstering is harming the North Atlantic right whale. Even the feds agree with that assertion, the aquarium concedes, but it says that “does not mean mortalities don’t occur.”
Right whales migrate north to cooler waters in Canada when the waters here warm up, which tends to happen when the lobstering season begins in mid May.
“They make it sound like we are killing them all of the time but it’s absolutely false,” Sawyer said.
In December, Dan McKiernan, director of the state Division of Marine Fisheries, called the red-listing “counterproductive to ongoing efforts by his agency and the industry to further reduce entanglement risk.”
In addition to closing off state waters from Feb. 1 through May 15 and lobstermen using weak ropes, McKiernan said all buoy lines used in the U.S. lobster fishery are required to be marked to reveal geographic origin. Massachusetts’ marking scheme is “more distinctive than any other jurisdiction,” he said.
“Massachusetts fishermen have proven time and again that they are committed to fishing in ways that will protect right whales, and maintain a fishery and habitat for the next generation,” McKiernan wrote. “For these historic and heroic fishermen to be demonized by a blanket ‘red-listing’ that does not account for their responsible behavior is unconscionable.”
Economic impacts of rating
Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, said the number of active commercial lobstermen in the state has stayed consistent over the years at around 720.
While it’s still too early to quantify the economic impacts from the red rating, Casoni said, filing the lawsuit against Monterey Bay Aquarium and Marine Stewardship Council was necessary to give lobstermen a chance of curbing any potential detriments.
“We are trying to get ahead of this,” Casoni said, “because when somebody sees ‘Don’t eat lobster’ they’re just going to stop eating it — uneducated, one-sided, and it’s a misrepresentation of what’s actually being done, especially in Massachusetts.”
Supermarket chain Whole Foods and meal-kit companies Hello Fresh and Blue Apron pulled Gulf of Maine lobsters from their product lines shortly after the actions from Monterey Bay Aquarium and Marine Stewardship Council.
Preliminary numbers from the state Division of Marine Fisheries show that state lobstermen earned roughly $81.5 million in 2022, a sharp decrease from $125 million in 2021. The industry also saw a drop in lobster poundage between 2021 and 2022, from 16.8 million to 14.5 million pounds.
The Massachusetts industry took in about 2.3 million fewer pounds of lobster in 2022 — down to 14.5 million pounds from 16.8 million. Gloucester is the state’s top port when it comes to lobster landings, with Rockport in the top 10.
“The red listing — telling people not to eat lobster — is going to have a trickle-down effect,” Sawyer said. “It comes back to the boat. If the dealer isn’t going to sell lobsters, he isn’t going to buy them from me or pay me what he usually pays me because the market is getting influenced by environmental extremists.”
Material from Lance Reynolds of the Boston Herald and Patrick Whittle of The Associated Press was used in this report.