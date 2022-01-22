Local fire departments win safety equipment grants

Three Cape Ann fire departments — Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester — are among more than 300 fire departments across the state to have been awarded a grant as part of the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Fiscal Year 2022 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.
Manchester received the biggest grant, $15,500. "We're spending it on specialized vehicle extraction equipment — rescue struts, cribbing, airbags, wheel chocks, and a carbon monoxide detector, which has nothing to do with vehicle extraction," Chief Jason Cleary said.
Cleary said the department does not have struts — expandable poles used to help stabilize a vehicle on scene — or chocks, and the new cribbing — wedges and blocks also used to stabilize a vehicle — and airbags will replace outdated equipment.
The carbon monoxide detector is "just an additional one we needed," he said. "We use them all the time."
Gloucester won $10,244.79 which Chief Eric Smith said he hopes to use to purchase an inflatable raft that can be deployed into any body of water to assist in water and ice rescues.
The chief said his department applied for the maximum grant available to it, $19,000, which would have covered the purchase of the 12-foot, 9-inch raft, a short-shaft outboard motor with a propellor cage to prevent damage when working in shallow water or injuries to people, and accessory equipment, such as oars. If the city accepts the $10,244 grant, it will have to purchase the accessories and the outboard, which would cost $5,000 to $8,000, the chief.
"It's extremely durable and reliable — the kind you see all kinds of police and dive teams use," Smith said, "and it's is portable and site inflatable. Two or three people can carry it to the quarries and ponds."
The department has a raft now, but it cannot be inflated on scene, and can be unwieldy to carry through woods and down rocky shores.
The raft firefighters have proposed buying has the capacity to carry six people or 1,433 pounds, and can be inflated by a firefighter using the air tank of his self-contained breathing apparatus.
"This fills a gap for us," Smith said. While Gloucester firefighters have water immersion suits and recently acquired line guns which can shoot a line to a person in the water or on ice, for landside rescues characterized by the chief as "throw, go, and tow," the raft can be used in spots where it is difficult and, or dangerous to put a person in water or on ice. "This raft can get close to the rocks and unsafe places bigger vessels can't get in."
"While this takes it to the next level," Smith said, "we hope we never have to use it."
Essex was awarded $9,225.21, which Chief Ramie Reader said will be used to purchase at least three full sets of turnout gear — firefighters' personal protective clothing.
"A full set of gear — jacket, pants and helmet — costs about $3,000," he said. "We used the grant last year to purchase three of four sets. The turnover is about every 10 years."
"We're re-outfitting the guys whose sets need replacing," Reader said, "and this grant will help with this."
The Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program enables fire departments to purchase a variety of equipment that will make firefighters’ jobs safer. This is the second year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a $25 million bond bill filed by the Baker-Polito administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.