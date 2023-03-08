Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, the former mayor of Salem who is no stranger to the seaport, arrived a bit late to Cruiseport Gloucester for a Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce economic development breakfast on Wednesday.
She brought with her highlights of the Healey-Driscoll administration’s proposed $55.5 billion budget after dozens of business leaders, city councilors, state lawmakers, local selectmen and Mayor Greg Verga gave her a standing ovation.
One thing she did not bring was $150 million to pay for long overdue upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant triggered by a consent decree the city recently reached with the federal government to address violations of state and federal Clean Waters acts.
When asked if she had a check for the city, Driscoll jokingly pretended to pull one out, but then addressed the vast infrastructure needs faced by historic communities in the state.
“Honestly, in many respects, kudos to Greg for wrapping this up, getting this consent decree,” Driscoll said. “There is nothing worse than having these things hanging over your head. It’s been hanging over, I think this community’s head, for a while and so we will need to find ways to partner and I will say it’s not unique to Gloucester. This is a big number and it’s a big need. It’s important.”
She said such a large project is hard for any one community to take up on its own.
“It’s this combination of where is the skin in the game,” Driscoll said, noting that on Cape Cod, where many communities don’t have municipal wastewater systems but rely on septic, a fund tied to either hotel or restaurant resources has been set up “so that there is some contributing factor. There’s obviously some communities that are stepping up to make contributions, as well as the state and federal government, so we have never been at a better time in terms of the financial landscape to ask. We are going need some time to kind of figure out how we can be helpful and where we can assert ourselves.”
Verga called Driscoll’s response to the need for state funding to help shoulder the burden of secondary treatment upgrades for the wastewater treatment plan “heartwarming.”
“If we have to shoulder the burden ourselves, Gloucester or even Gloucester and the surrounding communities, it’s going to be monumental and difficult for decades for all of us to absorb. But, with help from the feds and the state we have got an opportunity,” Verga said.
“She hit on all the key components that cities and towns should be focused on,” he said.
Wind energy, fishing
Driscoll also spoke to concerns coming from both sides of the off-shore wind energy debate. She noted that 1% of the proposed state budget is devoted to energy and the environment.
“We know the tolls of coastal erosion, extreme heat and rising sea levels on all of our cities and towns and I see a lot of what we are capable of right here on the North Shore,” said Driscoll, touting a state-of-the-art offshore wind terminal planned for Salem, and the benefits this industry will have statewide.
“We think this can be done in concert with our fishing industry,” Driscoll said. “We know that offshore wind presents a little bit of nervousness around how do we do it in a way that is not going to, you know, create a plus for one side of the equation and a negative for the other. We think we can not only work to preserve this industry which is vital not just here in Gloucester but frankly for so much of what we rely on in Massachusetts and frankly, across this country,” noting that Gloucester was the No. 1 ranked lobster port in the commonwealth with 137 active lobster fishers.
“I know our team is looking forward to working with Angela (Sanfilippo) and the Fishermen’s Wives (Association) at the Mass. Seafood Pavilion for the upcoming New England Food Show. We want to support this industry in every way we can,” Driscoll said.
Workforce spending
On the budget’s investments in workforce development, she noted there are tens of thousands of jobs that have gone unfilled because of a skills gap.
She noted that the work the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute is doing here — “the opportunity to participate in workforce training programs for some of our youngest adults both with internships and but also with career and vocational training” — is helping to fill that gap.
“Our budget includes frankly big investments in public higher ed,” Driscoll said, “in early college and in pathways into good jobs and careers in the new economy, and Gloucester has been a leader in that.”
