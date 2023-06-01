Manchester Planning Board seeks data on Cell Signaling parking needs

MANCHESTER — While Planning Board members believe parking counts for a proposed laboratory development on a 50-acre parcel of Atwater Avenue “look reasonable,” they want more data.
Danvers-based biotechnology company Cell Signaling Technology plans to build a new business campus in the old rock quarry in the town’s “Limited Commercial District” in two phases. If approved, two research and development laboratories would be built to house 223 employees in the first phase.
Board members voted unanimously May 22 to indicate their willingness to forgo requirements regarding compact car spaces and to communicate to Cell Signaling representatives that the proposed parking counts “look reasonable,”
In addition, the board agreed to request more information from the company that would substantiate its planned parking requirements.
Planning Board member Christopher Olney suggested board members might consider researching parking at Cell Signaling Technology’s other facilities to better understand its parking needs.
“That’s the best guidance we have,” he said. “I’d like to know (what) the actual ratio of parking spaces per employee exists at the other facilities and also what their average use of the parking at those facilities might be. I guess I’d just like to see the data, that’s all.”
Cell Signaling Technology has two campuses locally. Corporate headquarters on Trask Lane in Danvers also has research and development functions, while the Beverly site on Tozer Road is primarily a manufacturing facility, according to Craig Thompson, the company’s senior vice president of global operations.
Town Planner Betsy Ware said she researched parking requirements in several nearby communities and found a range of parking options and requirements.
“I think it would be interesting to understand in Cell Signaling’s facilities how many parking spaces they have presently and whether that meets the need or whether they need more or less,” said Ware. She added the Select Board may want to consider hiring a transportation consultant to advise on the project.
‘Campus for the future’
The meeting last week follows an “informal discussion” before the Planning Board earlier in May about the town’s parking requirements for the company’s parcel when Cell Signaling Technology representatives presented preliminary site plans.
According to company officials, the plan would be a “campus for the future” that would “heal a blighted property and come close to a net-zero carbon building and site.”
If approved, ground would be broken to build the new facility’s first phase — two research and development laboratories to house 223 employees — in July 2024. According to documents presented by the company, the second laboratory and an expansion to the garage would be built sometime in the future. That lab, the documents indicate, would house 237 more employees. A lobby would connect the two buildings and a walkway would connect the garage to the first lab.
The biotechnology company last year purchased the 50-acre site, which includes the 10-acre Manchester Athletic Club campus, woodlands and the abandoned quarry. The parcel is close to Gentlees Road, Atwater Avenue, School Street and Route 128.
The main part of the proposed campus would be located behind the MAC and just east of Brady Industrial Park, according to company officials.
In early May, Beverly-based attorney Mark Glovsky told Planning Board members the company wanted their guidance in order to complete the company’s application to the board for the project, slated to taken place sometime in June.
The application included plans for parking at the site — after the board enacted comprehensive parking requirements last year.
“Your new parking provisions specifically give the Planning Board the right to deviate from or modify the parking requirements if what is being proposed would enable a better project,” Glovsky told the Planning Board during the May meeting.
Glovsky said plans for surface parking would cost between $1.5 million and $2 million, adding the plans for the garage would cost approximately $15 million.
“No business wants to develop a site with insufficient parking,” Glovsky said.
